Russell Wilson explains why he wants Antonio Brown on Seahawks: ‘Nobody’s perfect’

“Nobody’s perfect.”

That’s what Russell Wilson says about Antonio Brown.

The Seahawks’ quarterback, the face and voice of the franchise, explained Thursday why he has publicly lobbied for Brown to become a teammate in Seattle. Wilson trained with the exiled, suspended, former All-Pro wide receiver this summer.

On Wednesday, coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks remain interested and are exploring possibly signing Brown to play after his NFL suspension ends. That’s scheduled to be in two weeks.

Wilson said again Thursday he would welcome Brown to the team that is 5-0 for the first time in its history. The NFC’s only unbeaten has its first division game of the season Sunday at Arizona (4-2).

“Nobody’s perfect,” Wilson said. “From the conversations I’ve had with him, he’s been, really, just remorseful. He’s been humbled, you know, along the way. ...I pray that he can continue to grow, just like anybody. ...

“I try not to judge people.”

Wilson, 31, said he’s known the 32-year-old Brown for five years.

“We spent a lot of time together in California, and just throwing and stuff like that, and been around each other on (video) shoots and stuff like that,” Wilson said.

“The reality about Antonio is, he’s one of the best players to ever play this game, obviously. He’s always been a special player.

“The reality is with Antonio, he’s had some tough moments in his life, you know, especially as of late. And I think that he’s gone through a lot of things that you wish you could take back and do and just not say, or whatever it may be.

“But I think that he’s a special player, for sure.”

Wilson says he has no sense of whether the Seahawks will sign Brown over the next few weeks as the four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl receiever’s suspension ends.

Carroll said Wednesday Seattle’s interest in Brown is part of the team’s ongoing commitment to leave no possible deal unexplored.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen with him, or not. I don’t know, how serious it is, us getting him or not,” Wilson said. “But I do know that—and, obviously, he can play some football. And, and I think that’s the thing.

“I’ve developed a relationship, personally, with him.

Not everybody’s perfect, you know. I think that’s just the reality, none of us are. And so hopefully he gets to play football again.”

Brown posted to his Instagram account online in July him working out with Wilson at what appeared to be quarterback’s offseason training site in southern California.

Wilson often hosts receivers for offseason workouts in California. Seahawks teammate DK Metcalf was one this spring into summer. So was tight end Greg Olsen.

Brown, 32, is also close with Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith. In late May, Brown posted a video of him training with Smith. It was seven days after Seattle re-signed Smith for 2020.

The Steelers, for whom he became a superstar, then the Raiders and Patriots in quick succession have given up on Brown for his statements and actions in the last year and a half.

He is on two years’ probation in Florida and a judge there ordered he have a psychological evaluation and enroll in a 13-week anger management course.

That was after he pleaded no contest to charges he assaulted the driver of a moving truck at his home in Hollywood, Florida, in January.

He has been sued by a woman who alleges Brown sexually assaulted her. He has been under NFL investigation for another sexual assault of a second woman and of sending his accuser threatening text messages.

His extraordinary run in Pittsburgh of six consecutive seasons with at least 101 receptions and four straight All-Pro selection seasons ended late in 2018 after he posted live online video of a talk by coach Mike Tomlin in the Steelers’ locker room immediately after a game. He also refused to play the final game of that season for Pittsburgh.

Court documents showed earlier in 2018 he was accused of throwing furniture from the 14th-floor balcony of his apartment on Sunny Isles Beach in north Dade County, Florida. The furniture he threw nearly hit a 22-month-old.

The Raiders signed him for the 2019 season. He refused to wear a league-approved helmet with them and delayed his reporting to training camp. He burned his feet his said in an oxygen chamber and missed more practices because of that. He insulted and ticked off enough Raiders leaders to get kicked out of Oakland without playing a game for that team.

He signed with New England in a deal that included a $9 million signing bonus. He lasted one game and 11 days there.

The Patriots cut him early last season as the NFL was investigating him for multiple accusations of sexual assault and rape.

All that doesn’t jibe, at all, with Wilson’s persona and reputation. Not as a player, a team leader, father, husband, advocate for women’s rights, wearer of Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird’s game jersey and more.

I asked Wilson, is there a line you draw with players’ behavior off the field?

Or is it a case of Brown being such a supreme talent playing football that the bottom line is, as Al Davis used to say: Just win, baby?

Wilson didn’t seem to appreciate the question.

“You know me better than that,” he said.

“I think, I think ultimately, I think, you know, I think that he’s obviously made some mistakes along the way, you know. I think that we’ve, there’s, there’s been a process for that. And he’s, you know, (learned), how to deal with it, and don’t go through it.

“I pray for anybody, honestly, that goes through anything, and that’s just me. That’s my nature, personally. I never wish anything bad on anybody. That’s just kind of me, you know.

“With Antonio, I think that he was going through this process, I know. He’s gone through so many things in the NFL process, and everything else. And I don’t, I don’t know, the whole process, at all. But I do know that hopefully he gets to play football again. And hopefully he gets a second chance in this process.”

Wilson said he has talked to former teammates of Brown’s. He said they have told Seattle’s quarterback Brown was a good teammate who “had a bad year or two.”

“I’ve had some conversations with other teammates and stuff like that, try to get to know,” Wilson said. “And, obviously, there’s been some situations where, you know, I think that he wished he didn’t say certain things, or this or that,” Wilson said.

“The conversation I’ve had with most of his former teammates, they said he worked hard every day and he came ready. He had a bad year or two there, a couple years there, where he didn’t go the way he wanted to.”

The Seahawks with Carroll leading them for the last decade have welcomed players with checkered pasts, Percy Harvin, Frank Clark, Josh Gordon among them.

Wilson said when such players have come in, it’s ultimately been up to him and fellow team leaders, now Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright and others, to make such players better on and off the field.

“With our culture—all I can speak to is on us and how our culture is—I think with Coach Carroll, I think with the teammates that we have, the men that we have and the growth, I think if he does play football this is a great place, if he does play football again. This is a place he will grow a lot as a man, too, as well. ...

“That’s just part of our culture, is trying to help people and be along their way. It’s not just about the games, and it’s not just about winning. It’s also about developing and talking and growing as men. ...

“Hopefully, if he does come here, hopefully he can be a great teammate with us and for us and be along the way. If not, we’ve got a lot of great players and we’ve got some guys who can really make great plays, too, as well.”