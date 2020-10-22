Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Pete Carroll in a golf cart at Seahawks practice after knee surgery

RENTON

Now even Pete Carroll is on the Seahawks’ injury list.

The oldest coach in the NFL had arthroscopic knee surgery last week during the team’s bye week, on Oct. 13.

With crutches in the back and a cane riding shotgun, Carroll, 69, drove a golf cart around the practice field to watch his 5-0 team prepare Thursday for Sunday’s NFC West test at Arizona (4-2). He briefly stood leaning on the front of the cart at the start of practice open to reporters. Then he resumed sitting and driving to watch practice with a closer view.

At one point, Carroll offered to give lead running back Chris Carson a playful ride to the other end of the field for a drill. Carson accepted the offer. The coach and player, in his helmet and shoulder pads, comically putt-putted off toward Lake Washington and Carson’s drill.

It did not appear Carroll would be able to stand for and throughout Sunday night’s game against the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona. He obviously can’t have a golf cart parked on the edge of the sideline as he shouts and leads and motivates his players in his unique, rah-rah style. Carroll coaching Sunday night from the press box box appeared to be at least a possibility.

But he has three days of healing before he and the team has to determine that.

Gregg Bell
Gregg Bell is the Seahawks and NFL writer for The News Tribune. In January 2019 he was named the Washington state sportswriter of the year by the National Sports Media Association. He started covering the NFL in 2002 as the Oakland Raiders beat writer for The Sacramento Bee. The Ohio native began covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season of 2005. In a prior life he graduated from West Point and served as a tactical intelligence officer in the U.S. Army, so he may ask you to drop and give him 10.
