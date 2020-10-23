‘He’s certainly stepped up.’ Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright excelling after position swap

The transition from weak side to strong side linebacker may not be an easy one, but K.J. Wright, who Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. applauds for his versatility, is making it look that way early on this season.

“It’s just a testament to his work ethic, his versatility, his ability to just hit the books and make a commitment to being a team player,” Norton said Wednesday during a Zoom call with reporters. “He’s certainly stepped up, and we’re excited about it.

“He’s been an example for everybody else.”

Wright, a former Pro Bowler now in his 10th season in the NFL, has long been a staple of Seattle’s defense, primarily in his preferred spot at weak side linebacker.

But, after Bruce Irvin’s season-ending knee injury in Week 2, the Seahawks shifted him to strong side while playing in their base defense, allowing rookie Jordyn Brooks and later second-year linebacker Cody Barton to fill the weak side role.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll recently said Wright is a “perfect teammate” for making the switch.

He hasn’t only survived it, Carroll said following Seattle’s Week 4 win in Miami, but he’s excelling.

Here’s what the 31-year-old veteran has produced in three games since the swap: 20 total tackles (including a season-high nine in the Week 3 win over Dallas), one interception (and nearly two more), five passes defended, a forced fumble and a recovery.

“I just find ways to make my plays, and so it’s just going really good,” Wright said during a Zoom call with reporters Thursday.

It may not be his preference, but the ability he’s shown the past three games has impressed.

There were conversations about moving Wright’s position, Norton said, but “good football players are good wherever you put them,” and Wright has shown that, and understands this is where the Seahawks need him most.

“We understand the respect how good he is at that (weak side) position, but K.J., going back to where he first became a Seahawk, he was playing all the positions,” Norton said. “He was always very special and versatile from Day 1, and now in Year 10, nothing has changed.

“He’s been able to help us. He’s been able to be that guy that can play at a high level anywhere you put him on the field.”

Wright ultimately embraced the challenge of moving into the new role.

“I’ve been doing the weak side for the past eight, nine years, and been making a lot of plays there,” Wright said. “I feel like I could be like a field general behind the ball and make all the checks and go sideline to sideline, and when I’m at the SAM (strong side), it’s just different. I’m buzzing a lot, taking on tackles a lot, tight ends a lot.

“We definitely had some conversations about it. I tried to get him to change it, didn’t happen. But, you know, in life you’ve just got to make the most of whatever you’re in, and so I’ve been doing my very best at SAM. I’ve made a lot of plays there, and so it’s going good.”

The SAM spot is usually filled by a player with enough physicality to match up against the opposing team’s tight end and set that edge, while the player in the WILL (weak side) spot is typically fast and able to play in space.

Norton sees Wright as uniquely suited for both roles.

“He’s big, strong and fast,” Norton said. “And he’s really smart, and has the ability to play both, and you can play K.J. at strong side on one play, and at weak side on the next. Some players don’t have that mind to be able to switch like that. K.J. is the type of guy, he knows football so well, he’s such a student of the game, and he’s been in this defense for his entire career, so he knows all positions.

“He’s started every position, starting from his rookie year, all the way through. He’s a guy that anytime you have him on the field, you have great depth because he can play any position.”

Wright said he trusts the plan, and there are times, when the Seahawks are in nickel, he is back in his familiar WILL spot. It’s “the best of both worlds,” he said, and while not necessarily an easy switch to make in a single defensive series — his stance and what he sets his eyes on changes based on which position he’s playing — his range has been notable the past three games.

“I’ve got to know the SAM, I’ve got to know the WILL,” he said. “It’s what they’re asking me to do. … I’m a professional athlete. I’ve got to get the job done.”