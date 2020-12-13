Carlos Dunlap inactive for Seahawks to rush Sam Darnold and Jets

The Seahawks were without their revitalizing pass rusher for their rebound game.

The team made Carlos Dunlap inactive Sunday for its home game against the winless New York Jets. The two-time Pro Bowl defensive end did not practice this past week because of a sprained foot. He was walking into the team facility, away from his teammates, as practice began Friday. Seattle listed him as questionable for the game.

The Seahawks will hope the nine days between Dunlap’s last game and Wednesday’s practice for next weekend’s game at Washington will be enough to have him ready for the final three games of the regular season in Seattle’s push for the playoffs.

Dunlap played 23, mostly situational snaps the previous week in Seattle’s face-plant loss at home to the Giants. Those were mostly on third downs and in passing situations.

Coach Pete Carroll said at the beginning of this week Dunlap was healthier coming out of the Giants game than he had been the previous week, when he sprained his foot during the Seahawks’ win at Philadelphia Nov. 30.

Benson Mayowa and L.J. Collier were again poised to get the every-down snaps at end with Dunlap out against the Jets.

In five games since joining the Seahawks in a trade from Cincinnati, Dunlap has made tackles Jarran Reed and Poona Ford bigger pass-rushing threats. Entering Sunday, the Seahawks had gone from near the bottom in the NFL in sacks before Dunlap to its fifth-most.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold had been sacked 25 times in 167 drop backs entering Sunday. The 33 sacks the Jets had allowed were fifth-most in the league.

With another deep #Sounders playoff run over, the blue end zones have returned to #Seahawks’ home field pic.twitter.com/w8bMH2EBgX — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 13, 2020

The Seahawks’ other inactives Sunday were no surprise: injured backup cornerback Ryan Neal, recently the sixth, dime defensive back; injured backup offensive tackle Jamarco Jones; backup guard Phil Haynes; backup tackle Cedric Ogbuehi; and injured third-down running back Travis Homer.