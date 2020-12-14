In last year of his deal, K.J. Wright proving to Seahawks this shouldn’t be his final year

K.J. Wright has become so Seattle, he’s now wearing a red-and-black lumberjack to postgame Zoom interviews.

Sunday, after their most recent win, it looked like Eddie Vedder plays linebacker for the Seahawks.

Yet 2 1/2 years ago Wright was shopping for a new home, out of the Pacific Northwest. The Mississippi native’s contract was up in Seattle. The team that drafted him in 2011 let his deal expire. Free agency was beginning. Wright was exploring his first move within the NFL.

After briefly shopping, he was excited to sign a two-year contract worth up to $15 million to stay with the Seahawks.

“This is home,” he said in the spring of 2019.

But only the first year of that new deal, 2019, was guaranteed. He knew he’d have to earn the second and final year of his contract. This year.

He said he’d assess where to go from there.

He’s so much more than earned 2020. At age 31, Wright has earned the choice to stay in Seattle—and to play as long as he wants.

Don’t take our word for it. That’s the opinion of his only head coach in the NFL.

“I don’t know who was talking about his last year. He and I don’t talk about ‘last’ years,” 69-year-old coach Pete Carroll joked Monday.

That was a day after Wright’s latest impressive performance all over the defense in Seattle’s 40-3 demolition of the New York Jets. The win has the Seahawks 9-4 and on track for a possible NFC West title, heading to this weekend’s game at NFC East-leading Washington (6-7).

“He’s playing terrific football,” Carroll said, “and maybe even to his surprise, a bit, that he’s been so active playing outside.”

Yes, the longest-tenured Seahawk has become one the most versatile—and valuable—players on the field.

Wright’s began this season like the all his others in Seattle, in the weakside, “Will” linebacker spot outside in Carroll’s 4-3 scheme. That’s where he’s won a Super Bowl and made a Pro Bowl with the Seahawks. The weakside linebacker is off the ball. When the play goes away from him the ‘Will’ linebacker shifts to basically a middle one, next to All-Pro Bobby Wagner, in Carroll’s scheme.

As this season progressed and Jordyn Brooks returned from injury, the Seahawks wanted to get the rookie first-round draft choice’s speed onto the field. So they didn’t ask but told Wright he was moving to strongside linebacker, a more rugged place on the opposite side and on the line of scrimmage.

Wright hadn’t played there since briefly for Seattle in 2012, his second NFL season. But Bruce Irvin, whom Carroll says is the prototypical “Sam” linebacker for his defense, had his season end after just two games. Irvin had reconstructive knee surgery.

Brooks was too fast to play on the line. The rookie’s long-term future is at weakside and middle linebacker for the Seahawks.

So Wright moved to the other side. To a new job, in the same, flannel city.

He’s had the same, fantastic results.

“He’s always loved to be behind the line of scrimmage and (more of a) inside linebacker,” Carroll said. “We started him outside (a decade ago), then moved to get him inside and behind the ball, and all.

“But, man, he’s been playing great. ...

“So, I don’t know. He’s looking pretty good right now.

“I don’t why we’d be talking about anything but playing football for about as long as he wants to.”

Versatility rules

Wright is sniffing out screen passes and dropping receivers for losses, as he’s been uncanny in doing for years. While more on the line of scrimmage this season, he’s been more stout against tight ends, offensive tackles and backs on running plays. He’s also joined in Carroll and coordinator Ken Norton Jr. blitzing linebackers and defensive backs far more than usual, to help their front four linemen affect quarterbacks.

“The position allows for him, in his freedom, to make plays in the run and the passing game, and rushing the passer at times,” Carroll said. “It suits him really well.”

Wright has again shown off his smarts and his athleticism—on the same play. He’s dropped 15, 20 yards into coverage for key pass break-ups.

His one-handed interception in the deep flat stunned quarterback Kirk Cousins and Minnesota and changed that game in October.

The Vikings in their game planning didn’t expect Wright to be running deep outside to where wide receiver Justin Jefferson was running a deep out route on a bootleg pass to his side. But Wright read the play before Jefferson even broke outside on his pattern. His long arm and snagged interception set up a touchdown run by Chris Carson.

Seattle Seahawks’ K.J. Wright runs with the ball after recovering a Minnesota Vikings fumble during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren AP

Wright also recovered a fumble in that game. That set up a Russell Wilson touchdown pass to DK Metcalf and Seattle’s first lead that night. Two plays by Wright, two Seahawks touchdowns in their one-point win over the Vikings.

Wright had two interceptions in eight years when he signed that most recent contract before the 2019 season. He has four interceptions in less than two full seasons since then.

He would have had a fifth, and second of this year, Sunday during Seattle’s blowout of the Jets, if he and teammate Poona Ford hadn’t knocked each other off Sam Darnold’s pass. Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier batted the ball straight up for Wright and Ford.

“When it first happened I was like, ‘I messed Poona up!’” Wright said. “When I looked at the replay, it was kind of like we were both there at the same time, so I don’t feel as bad as I did during the game.

“Poona was like, ‘You got me! That would’ve been my first interception!’

“Next week, we need to make sure we get one for him.”

Seattle Seahawks’ K.J. Wright, center, picks up the football after a fumble by the Minnesota Vikings as Vikings’ Garrett Bradbury (56) moves in during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren AP

He lost the argument

Wright and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. pretty much argued about his position switch, to hear Wright tell it. But Wright went to “Sam,” more on the ball than the off-ball, weakside backer who plays more in space.

And he’s excelled.

“You know what? I’ve made a few plays (Sunday), and I’ve been making a few plays all season,” he said with his characteristic, dead-pan tone and smile.

“It’s going good. It’s going good.”

Wright’s comments from there had a point, that he still has plenty left in the last year of his contract to play at age 31 and beyond. For somebody.

“I’m definitely showing my versatility,” he said. “Been playing ‘Will’ my whole life. (Then) play ‘Sam’ on first and second down, then go to ‘Will’ on third down (in nickel packages with Wright and Bobby Wagner as the only linebackers). I’m making it happen.”

He shrugged.

“It’s going good,” he said.

When he signed his current contract in March 2019, Wright said his goal had always been to play in the NFL for 10 years with one team. After that, he said he’d assess his future and whether he’d want to keep playing. That was after years of knee pain and a 2018 season shortened after his knee surgery.

Now that he’s been healthy and excelling the last two seasons, even in a new position lately, is Wright thinking about playing 11th and 12th and beyond years?

He laughed at that one.

“That’s a tough question,” he said through chuckling.

It’s obvious Wright feels his play in year 10 is worthy of an new contract beyond 2020.

We’ll see if the Seahawks believe the same way. Irvin is signed only for this year to play strongside linebacker and be a rush end on third downs.

But who would play better more consistently in as many positions for this defense than Wright is, yet again, right now?

Zero guys.

Seattle’s best known defensive players stretch together Thursday. From left, Bruce Irvin, K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner. The Seattle Seahawks practiced Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the VMAC in Renton, WA. Dean Rutz The Seattle Times

“I got my goal, man. I’m playing really good,” Wright said. “So when this happens I’m going to sit back and see what’s next for me.

“As of now, I’m looking really good. So, pretty happy that year 10 is going in the right direction.”

Then, he laughed again.