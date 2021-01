Seattle Seahawks Rams coach McVay noncommittal on QB Goff’s availability for playoff game vs. Seahawks January 07, 2021 07:18 PM

When asked point blank if injured QB Jared Goff is going to play against the Seahawks Saturday, LA Rams coach Sean McVay said, "We're going to work through that. We'll see on Saturday … he's done everything in his power to handle the situation."