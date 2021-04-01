New Seahawk Gerald Everett: Russell Wilson already lining up him, DK Metcalf for workouts

Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett (81) goes airborne trying to gain an extra yard during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

No, for the 3,574th time, Russell Wilson isn’t going anywhere.

Anywhere, that is, but to his normal workouts with Seahawks receivers in the offseason sun he’s made famous around the team for the last decade.

New Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett says Wilson has already told him he’s coming to the franchise quarterback’s spring and summer home training base in San Diego. Everett says he will be joining DK Metcalf.

He also mentioned Tyler Lockett while talking about going to Wilson’s southern California place to workout and catch passes in preparation for the 2021 season. It will be the QB’s 10th leading the Seahawks, his first with Everett as his lead tight end.

Yet another sign Wilson is not, you know, getting traded—despite the wild rumors from January to March that some are still perpetuating through Fools’ Day to begin April.

“Russ and I, we are actually coordinating now to get together in San Diego, to start throwing around. Me, him and DK. And I talked to Tyler (Wednesday),” Everett said Thursday during an online Zoom interview, his first since the former Los Angeles Ram signed a one-year, $6 million free-agent contract with Seattle last month.

“We are all pretty tight in communication, from day one.”

Everett, 26, said Wilson is the primary reason he chose to sign with the Seahawks in his first time as a free agent. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Rams and quarterback Jared Goff.

Everett made it clear Goff, the first-overall choice in the 2016 draft Los Angeles gave up on and traded to Detroit this winter, is no Russell Wilson.

“Well, obviously, Russ, having a guy like that at quarterback of that caliber and being able to mobilize the offense like he can, I’ve never played with anything like that or anybody like that,” Everett said.

“I want to play alongside of DK and alongside of Tyler, and under Pete Carroll. Just want to win as many games as we can.

“And also play for the 12s,” Everett said of Seahawks fans he played in front of in Seattle as a division rival from 2017-19, before the coronavirus pandemic kept people out of stadiums last season. “You know, the 12s got loud. It’s been a great atmosphere playing against them for four years.”

Listen in as TE @lightningstrk12 speaks with the media during this afternoon's press conference.

This week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is expecting stadiums full of fans for the 2021 season this fall and winter.

“I just can’t wait to put on blue and green and see how it feels,” Everett said.

“I didn’t have a quarterback like Russ where I’ve been.”

The other reason Everett is in Seattle?

Shane Waldron.

The Seahawks’ new offensive coordinator was Everett tight ends coach then passing-game coordinator his four years with the Rams.

Now he is stepping away from L.A. coach Sean McVay and bringing that run-based, quicker, shorter passing game from the Rams to Seattle.

New #Seahawks tight end on new Seahawks offensive coordinator, his position coach then passing game coordinator with the Rams. “Yes, he was a factor in my decision to come to Seattle.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/P3NYE3E0f3 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 1, 2021

No Seahawk knows that system, or Waldron, remotely as well as Everett does.

“Shane is a mastermind. And he’s very creative,” Everett said.

“I really can’t wait to see what he’s going to do in Seattle.

“Yes, he was a factor in my decision to come to Seattle.”

Everett said he values how McVay and Waldron used him in varied ways other than as a traditional tight end on the edge of the interior offensive line in Los Angeles. He was sometimes in the slot and outside as a wide receiver. He was lead blocking on fly sweeps, or running them (he has five career rushes).

Waldron is likely to use Everett on more tight-end screen than Wilson’s thrown maybe in the last decade under previous Seahawks play callers Brian Schottenheimer and Darrell Bevell.

Everett says he brings “the element of surprise.”

“I can be a receiver. I can be a tight end,” he said. “I can run the ball. I can pass pro.”

He can represent all that will be new in Waldron’s offense for Seattle in 2021.

The man triggering it—the guy hosting Seahawks receivers in sunny, offseason workouts in southern California again—isn’t changing.