Team Norway goalkeeper gets love on Twitter as only 4th player over age 39 in World Cup

Born in 1980, Norway goalkeeper Ingrid Hjelmseth is only the fourth woman over the age of 39 to compete in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

I'd just like to remind everyone that Ingrid Hjelmseth fingers looks like this after playing as goalkeeper for many years #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/gQPTe79NX7 — Katja (@applessquabble) June 8, 2019

Others who share the honor include Brazil’s Margarete Pioresan in 1995, Nigeria’s Perpetua Nkwocha in 2015 and USA’s Christie Pierce in 2015, BBC reported. The oldest man to compete in a FIFA World Cup is Egypt’s Essam El-Hadary who competed in 2018 at the age of 45, ESPN reported.

Twitter users are impressed with Hjelmseth’s performance, a former teammate writing that she’s playing like “she’s still in her 20s.”

Shout out to my former lagkammerat Ingrid Hjelmseth. Born in 1980, playing and looking like she's still in her 20's #heianorge — Ciara McCormack (@ciaramccormack) June 8, 2019

I just learned that Ingrid Hjelmseth, the goalkeeper for Norway's national football team, is my age (39). I am inspired while also feeling a flareup of my back pain. #WomensWorldCup2019 — Samantha Garner (@SamanthaKGarner) June 12, 2019

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hjelmseth has allowed two goals, both against France, with one match left in the group round. Norway fell to France 2-1 on Wednesday and plays South Korea on Monday.

#NOR goalkeeper Ingrid Hjelmseth appears to be the female equivalent of Buffon. Still pulling off agile saves at the age of 39. She's 6yrs older than the #FRA goalkeeper and 8yrs older than any outfield player in #FRANOR #FIFAWWC — Daniella Matar (@DaniellaMatar) June 12, 2019

Ingrid Hjelmseth is the #NOR goalkeeper. She is 39 years old.



THIRTY NINE. — Shireen Footybedsheets Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) June 8, 2019