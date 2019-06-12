Sounders drop U.S. Open Cup match against Timbers in Tacoma

The sun sets as the Seattle Sounders play the Portland Timbers in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Sounders goalkeeper Bryan Meredith reacts after allowing a goal in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Players warm up before the match. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Timbers midfielder Renzo Zambrano (40) tackles Sounders Alex Roldan (16) in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Timbers Diego Valeri puts a shot on goal while defended by Sounders Jonathan Campbell in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Timbers fans greet Jeremy Ebobisse after the match. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Seattle Sounders supporters march outside of Cheney Stadium before the match. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Timbers forward Jeremy Ebobisse moves up the pitch as the sun sets in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Fans cheer next to colored smoke in the parking lot before th ematch. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Players leap for a header in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark blocks a shot by Sounders forward Shandon Hopeau in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Victor Rodriguez (8) celebrates his goal with supporters and Handball Bwana (70) in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Timbers’ forward Brian Fernandez (7) shoots a goal past Sounders defender Jonathan Campbell in the first half.The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Sounders goalkeeper Bryan Meredith dives but can’t save a goal by Timbers forward Jeremy Ebobisse (17) in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Timbers forward Brian Fernandez (7) celebrates with teammate Jeremy Ebobisse (17) after Ebobisse’s goal in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark watch a shot by Sunders forward Victor Rodriguez go into the net for a goal in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark (12) blocks a shot by Sounders forward Victor Rodriguez (8) in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Cheney Stadium on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Tacoma, Wash. (Joshua Bessex/The News Tribune via AP).
Joshua Bessex
