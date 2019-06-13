Soccer
Sam Kerr told critics to ‘suck on that’ after win over Brazil and Twitter loves it
Sam Kerr had some choice words for those who didn’t think the Australia Matildas could get past Brazil.
Matilda star Sam Kerr told critics they could “suck on that one” following Australia’s come-from-behind win against Brazil on Thursday ... and Twitter loves it.
“Sam Kerr doesn’t do ambivalence,” one user wrote.
Kerr started her professional career at 15 when she was drafted by the Perth Glory, ESPN reported. Since then, the 25-year-old has become the “all-time leading scorer” for both Australia’s W-League and US National Women’s Soccer League, CNN reported. Kerr made headlines earlier this year when she signed a $1 million deal with Nike, The Women’s Game reported.
Australia came from behind to beat Brazil 3-2.
