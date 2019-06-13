Sam Kerr told critics to ‘suck on that’ after win over Brazil and Twitter loves it

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Sam Kerr had some choice words for those who didn’t think the Australia Matildas could get past Brazil.

Here’s the video of #AUS star striker @samkerr1 telling the team’s critics what she thinks of them (Oz came from 0-2 down to beat Brazil 3-2, having lost their opening game to Italy). She’s gained a lot of admirers for her “direct approach”! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/WpZ1e2Jztw — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) June 13, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Matilda star Sam Kerr told critics they could “suck on that one” following Australia’s come-from-behind win against Brazil on Thursday ... and Twitter loves it.

“Sam Kerr doesn’t do ambivalence,” one user wrote.

Kerr started her professional career at 15 when she was drafted by the Perth Glory, ESPN reported. Since then, the 25-year-old has become the “all-time leading scorer” for both Australia’s W-League and US National Women’s Soccer League, CNN reported. Kerr made headlines earlier this year when she signed a $1 million deal with Nike, The Women’s Game reported.

In conclusion we stan for Sam Kerr https://t.co/8S6EKjei2c — Joey Gulino (@JGulinoYahoo) June 13, 2019

“There were a lot of critics talking about us but we’re back so suck on that” - Sam Kerr



Etch it on a mountainside #AUSBRA #Matildas — Ben McKay (@benmackey) June 13, 2019

Sam Kerr is maybe the best player in the tournament and says stuff like this. Lol https://t.co/ZkBrCSbjWX — Travis (@LetsGoSac) June 13, 2019

Australia came from behind to beat Brazil 3-2.

I wonder who taught Sam Kerr to clap back at the haters so superbly? Oh yeah pic.twitter.com/sSHNdekRfA — Sarah (@DasGherkin) June 13, 2019

if Sam Kerr isn't one of your favorite athletes do you even like sports? https://t.co/s2ZDRduDZl — Samantha G. (@_hiitssam) June 13, 2019

Someone buy me a Sam Kerr jersey immediately. https://t.co/j06V9B6Nbb — Atl Polo (@hessowellspoken) June 13, 2019