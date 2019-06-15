Soccer

Canada makes history at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup against New Zealand

By Jason Dill

Canada did something it hasn’t done in a FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

In six previous editions of the tournament, Canada had never won its first two group stage matches. That changed Saturday in Grenoble, France.

Canada scored twice in the second half to defeat New Zealand, 2-0, and earn its second victory in as many matches in Group E.

Jessie Fleming (48th minute) and Nichelle Prince (79th minute) bagged goals for Canada.

The Canadians have six points through two matches, and have a date with the Netherlands on Thursday with first place in the group on the line.

Canada hosted the last World Cup in 2015, where they lost to England, 2-1, in the quarterfinals. This year’s team has high expectations, and are ranked No. 5 in the world.

Canada’s best Women’s World Cup finish was in 2003, when they placed fourth.

