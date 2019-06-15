FIFA Women’s World Cup: United States vs. Chile live updates from the group stage

A history of the USWNT in the World Cup The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups.

The United States continues play at the 2019 Women’s World Cup against Chile at noon in France with a Group F matchup. Stay tuned for live updates, highlights and analysis as the top-ranked United States continues the quest for its record fourth Women’s World Cup title at Parc des Princes in Paris.





Pregame

If the United States didn’t already have a target on its back as the defending World Cup champions, it’s an obvious one now. The United States solidified its position as the clear-cut favorite to win its record fourth title by embarrassing Thailand with a 13-0 win to open Group F play Tuesday in Rennes, France. The blowout win was the most lopsided in the history of the World Cup and, in a tournament which has seen favorites struggle to put away underdogs, it served as a reminder of the different level the United States can reach.

This is because the United States’ depth is unmatched. While superstar forward Alex Morgan led the way by tying a single-game World Cup record with five goals, seven players scored, and World Cup rookies Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis both scored twice.

Those three are part of seven changes to the United States’ lineup against Chile. They’ll all start out on the bench, along with Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Crystal Dunn and Kelley O’Hara. The changes mean a new front three in attack, two new midfielders and two new defenders to face Chile.

Chile shouldn’t provide much more of a challenge for the world’s No. 1 team. The No. 39 team in the world, Chile is actually the lowest-ranked team in the group, five spots worse than Thailand, and lost its opener to Sweden, 2-0, on Tuesday. As long as the United States takes care of business, it will clinch a spot in the knockout stage of the World Cup, a round it has never failed to qualify for.