Posts, crossbars and penalties. Norway-Australia match had it all. This is how it ended.

Norway’s Ingrid Engen was subjected to becoming a social media meme after her puzzled look for a harsh penalty went against her during the group stage of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

It happened in Norway’s second group stage match against tournament host France.

Now Engen has a moment to celebrate.

She scored the winning penalty in a 4-1 shootout victory for Norway over Australia after the two teams played to a 1-1 draw after extra time in the Round of 16 in Nice, France.

Ingrid Syrstad Engen’s looks of disbelief for Norway are priceless #FRANOR pic.twitter.com/Qvgqtws9M1 — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) June 12, 2019

Norway scored off a counter-attack with Isabell Herlovsen. Australia equalized in the 83rd minute off Elise Kellond-Knight’s corner that went untouched as it bounced into the goal.





Then the drama really got going.

Graham Hansen nearly won it for Norway in the closing seconds of the match. Her curling shot from outside the left-hand side of the penalty area deep into second-half stoppage time ricocheted off the far post and trickled along the goal line as it spun away.

Norway came THIS CLOSE to a stoppage-time winner!



Instead, we're headed for EXTRA TIME pic.twitter.com/lkfaK43xGE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2019

She also cracked a shot off the crossbar in the first extra time period.

Australia, meanwhile, went down to 10 players after Matildas’ defender Alanna Kennedy was shown a red card for denying a goal scoring chance in the 104th minute. a VAR (video assistant referee) check ruled it was the correct call. VAR, a hot-button topic at this Women’s World Cup, was used to overturn a penalty originally awarded to Australia in the 43rd minute.

VAR with a huge call before halftime!



Australia are awarded a penalty for handball, but after a lengthy review VAR overturns the call - no penalty! Do you agree? #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/0INE6qplvK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2019

The penalty shootout was the second time Norway had gone to one in Women’s World Cup history, while it was the first time for Australia.

Norway advanced to the quarterfinals to face the winner of England-Cameroon on Thursday in Le Havre, France.