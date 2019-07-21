Sounders lose to Portland 2-1 in Seattle

Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) reacts after missing a shot during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
A fan takes a photo of the Sounders supporters tifo before the match. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Portland Timbers forward Brian Fernandez (7) pushes the ball up the pitch during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Gustav Svensson (4) tackles Portland Timbers midfielder Cristhian Paredes (22) during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) blocks a shot by Portland Timbers forward Jeremy Ebobisse (17) during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Portland Timbers forward Brian Fernandez (7) celebrates a goal during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
A Timbers fan celebrates a goal during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) and Portland Timbers defender Julio Cascante (18) battle for possession during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) shoots but the shot is blocked by Portland Timbers defender Julio Cascante (18) during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) and Portland Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark (12) during a header in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres (29) and Portland Timbers midfielder Cristhian Paredes (22) go up for a header during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Portland Timbers defender Jorge Villafana (4) keeps control of the ball during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) gets around Portland Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark (12) for an easy goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) works around two Portland defenders during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) crosses the ball during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Portland Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark (12) makes a save during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Portland Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark (12) collides with Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) while making a save in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Portland Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark (12) collides with Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) while making a save in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) argues with the official during the match. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Gustav Svensson (4) steals the ball from Portland Timbers defender Jorge Moreira (2) during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Fans watch the match. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres (29) puts a header on goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Portland Timbers defender Larrys Mabiala (33) and Portland Timbers defender Jorge Moreira (2) celebrate the Timbers’ win. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres (29) and Portland Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark (12) argue after the match. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Portland Timbers defender Zarek Valentin (16) reacts as he’s booed by Sounders supporters after the match. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Portland Timbers forward Brian Fernandez (7) walks off the pitch following the Timbers 2-1 win agains the Sounders. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
