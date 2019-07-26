What can a goal do for you? For Tacoma Defiance forward, it’s a sign that things are getting better

As much as the goal meant to the Tacoma Defiance, it meant even more to the team’s young forward as a sign of a potential changing of fortunes.

After Shandon Hopeau scored his second goal of the season Wednesday against Las Vegas he said he felt an instant wave of relief and exhilaration.

“It’s been a long season for me. I feel like I’m getting into dangerous areas, but the end part wasn’t always there,” Hopeau, 20, said. “After that goal it made me feel more comfortable and like there wasn’t as much pressure on me.”

Hopeau admits to having struggled with his confidence this season after going through a stretch where he had plenty of chances but just one goal in 16 appearances. But this game — a 4-1 victory over the Lights at Cheney Stadium — might have been exactly what he needed to turn things around for him and the Defiance, which has won just three times in 20 games.

The goal meant even more considering he had a goal waved off in the early going. He did not get discouraged, cashing in an attempt in the 85th minute.

“The key is to just have a positive mentality throughout the game,” Hopeau said. “It’s hard to stay concentrated for 90 minutes. The game is full of emotions, and when things aren’t going your way it’s so easy to just fall away from the game and just shy away.”

Defiance coach Chris Little was excited to see Hopeau finally break through after his season-long struggles. Littlle thinks that this could be a launching pad for more for Hopeau.

“All attacking players thrive on confidence,” Little said. “Shandon’s played well and had those chances, they just haven’t quite fallen for him. It was delightful for him to get that goal tonight … Hopefully for us he carries out that performance and levels out that confidence into the game on Saturday.”

The Defiance is aiming for a second straight win on Saturday with a 7 p.m. game at Cheney Stadium against Oklahoma City Energy FC.

Hopeau has also benefited from various stints and trainings with the Sounders first team, most recently in an exhibition game against Dortmund last week. While he didn’t log any minutes in that game, any chance Hopeau gets with the Sounders, he is going to cherish.

“I’ve no words to really say about the feeling I have with the first team against Dortmund,” Hopeau said. “There are players on that team that I watched growing up, and it’s an unbelievable moment for me to stand on the field with them… it just shows that they do believe in me. I’m going to keep going, I’m going to keep trying, and I’m going to keep fighting, and see where that takes me.”

Dhillon travels with Sounders

Sounders signees Justin Dhillon and Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez also scored in Tacoma’s recent victory over the Lights. Now, they could be ready to help the Sounders.

Dhillon is traveling with the Sounders, who play at Houston on Saturday at 5 p.m. Ocampo-Chavez also could be there for the game.

“It’s fantastic, that’s what this team is for,” Little said of the pair’s performance. “We’re trying to bridge that gap to provide them tough, competitive games. You’re seeing a comfort with these players, a swagger, they’re confident.”

Dhillon scored in the 31st minute to put the Defiance up, 1-0. In the second half, it was Ocampo-Chavez’s turn to shine, subbing in for Dhillon and scoring goals in the 47th and 66th minutes.

“In trainings, me and (Dhillon) compete with each other,” Ocampo-Chavez said. “Off the field, we’re teammates, we’re brothers, so I’m definitely glad to have him on my side.”