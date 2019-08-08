Reign FC top rival Portland Thorns 1-0

Reign FC’s Rosie White passes the ball while on an attacking run in the first half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Reign FC’s Shea Groom, Jodie Taylor, and Rosie White celebrate White’s goal in the second half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Reign FC’s Allie long goes up for a header against Portland’s Tobin Heath in the first half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Reign FC’s Rosie White slide tackles Portland’s Celeste Boureille in the first half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Reign FC’s Shea Groom collides with Portland’s Hayley Raso while fighting for the ball in the first half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Reign FC’s Ifeoma Onumonu and Portland’s Elizabeth Ball fight for possession in the first half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Portland’s Adrianna Franch clears the ball in the first half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Players, including Allie Long, get in position for a free kick in the first half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Players collide going up for a header in the first half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Reign FC’s Bev Yanez slides after a lose ball but can’t grab control of it in the first half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Players celebrate Rosie White’s goal in the second half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Reign FC’s Bev Yanez reacts after she is called for a foul i the second half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Portland’s Adrianna Franch makes a save in the second half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Reign FC’s Casey Murphy makes a save in the second half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Reign FC’s Casey Murphy makes a save in the second half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Portland’s Tobin Heath takes the field for warmups. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Reign FC’s Ifeoma Onumonu works the ball up the pitch in the first half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Reign FC’s Rosie white hurdles Portland’s Adrianna Franch after her shot I blocked in the first half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Portland’s Adrianna Franch keeps the ball after a save in the first half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Portland’s Adrianna Franch makes a save in the second half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Portland’s Caitlin Foord and Reign FC’s Lauren Barnes go up for a header in the second half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Reign FC players celebrate their 1-0 win. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Reign FC’s Rosie White takes a moment as players position themselves for a free kick in the first half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
