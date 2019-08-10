Minutes from victory, Sounders handball leads to 3-3 draw against New England

Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) reacts after a missed shot during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) and New England Revolution defender Michael Mancienne (28) fall to the ground while fighting for possession during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders players celebrate after Seattle Sounders forward Harrison Shipp (19) scored a goal during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Harrison Shipp (19) moves the ball up the pitch during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Saad Abdul-Salaam (12) tries to get in the way of a clearing kick during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) goes on the attack during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga (25) flies in for a header, but misses the goal during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
New England Revolution defender Michael Mancienne (28) heads in a goal off a corner kick during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
New England Revolution defender Edgar Castillo (8) and New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (22) react after a second goal during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) reacts after missing a shot during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) and New England Revolution forward Teal Bunbury (10) go up for a header during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30) goes after a loose ball during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo (5) is fouled by New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell (2) during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) and Seattle Sounders defender Joevin Jones (33) celebrate after Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro’s (center) goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Saad Abdul-Salaam (12) and New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell (2) go up for a header in the box during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders players celebrate after Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro’s (center) goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) collides with New England Revolution defender Michael Mancienne (28) during he second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30) blocks a shot by Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) celebrates his goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Harrison Shipp (19) and Seattle Sounders defender Joevin Jones (33) celebrate Shipp’s goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) and Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) celebrate after Lodiero’s goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30) blocks a shot by Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30) grabs a shot by Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
New England Revolution forward Teal Bunbury (10) and Seattle Sounders defender Joevin Jones (33) fight for possession during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) looks to pass in the box during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (22) scores the game-tying goal on a penalty kick during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Alex Roldan (16) argues with official Dave Gantar during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Official Dave Gantar gives a yellow card to Seattle Sounders midfielder Kim Kee-Hee (20) during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30) blocks a shot by Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) in the final minutes of the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell (2) reacts after sliding into Seattle Sounders midfielder Jordy Delem (21) in the box during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Jordy Delem (21) reacts after a missed opportunity by the Sounders in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) reacts as the final whistle blows and the Sounders tie the Revolution 3-3. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) reacts as the final whistle blows and the Sounders tie the Revolution 3-3. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
