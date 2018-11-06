Sounders will have to do without Marshall in the second leg of conference semifinals

If the Seattle Sounders are to get past the Portland Timbers in the Western Conference semifinals they will have to do it without center back Chad Marshall.
Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said Marshall underwent meniscus surgery on his right knee and is out for Thursday’s second leg against the Timbers. It’s unclear on how long Marshall will be out.
“When I get any further updates on will let you all know,” Schmetzer said.
Marshall isn’t the only member of the Sounders who suffered an injury in Sunday’s 2-1 loss in Portland. Midfielder Christian Roldan exited the contest with a hip flexor strain and is day-to-day.
“We’ll see if the kid can make it,” Schmetzer said. “He’s a pretty strong guy-mentally... That’s probably going to be a game-time decision.”
Having to replace Marshall is a big blow. He’s a three-time winner of the MLS’s defender of the year award and is a finalist again this season. Ramon Torres, himself limited to just 13 games this season because of injuries, came in for Marshall on Sunday.
“I think whoever we bring on — I’ve got a couple of choices there — is going to do a good job,” Schmetzer said. “You can’t really get around it. We’ll miss Christian and we’ll miss Chad but we’ll get guys out there that are going to compete, that are going to play well and we’ll hope for a good result.”
