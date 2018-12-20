Sounders hosts MLS’ newest team in season opener on March 2.

The Seattle Sounders will open up their 2019 campaign against the newest team in Major League Soccer, FC Cincinnati, at 7 p.m. March 2 at CenturyLink Field.
It will be the first game for the Sounders since they were eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals of MLS Cup 2018 by the Portland Timbers. For FC Cincinnati, it will be its first-ever game as a member of MLS after being in the USL since 2016.
This will be the second straight season the Sounders will open the season against a new team in the league. Last season, Seattle hosted LAFC in the season opener and were defeated 1-0.
The complete regular season and television schedule is scheduled to be released in January.
