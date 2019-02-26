Seattle Sounders unveil new third uniform with a distinctive look

With the 2019 MLS season just days away, the Seattle Sounders announced a new kit for the 2019 season.
The “Nightfall” jersey design is a primarily black uniform with pink accents.
The jerseys will be available for sale starting Tuesday online and at Sounders FC pro shop locations.
The uniform carries special meaning as it depicts the night sky from the Sounders match in 2014 vs. Portland Timbers in which the Sounders won 2-0.
“Wherever our consumer wears Nightfall, they will stand out and proudly present a unique and very special design whose inspiration is drawn from the night skyline over the Puget Sound, paying homage to the beautiful nature of Seattle and the club’s home stadium, CenturyLink Field,” Adidas global product director Oliver Bechtel said.
The Seattle Sounders begin the 2019 campaign vs. FC Cincinnati in their inaugural MLS match on Saturday March 2 at CenturyLink Field starting at 7:00 p.m.
