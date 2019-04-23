Sounders announce a summer friendly with top German club

Germany’s Borussia Dortmund comes to America to face the Seattle Sounders The Seattle Sounders will take on Germany's Borussia Dortmund on July 17 in CenturyLink Field 7:30 p.m. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Seattle Sounders will take on Germany's Borussia Dortmund on July 17 in CenturyLink Field 7:30 p.m.

The MLS meets the Bundisliga at CenturyLink Field on July 17 when the Seattle Sounders will host German football club Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly.

“We’re excited to welcome a storied club like Borussia Dortmund to CenturyLink Field for the first time,” said Sounders FC COO Bart Wiley in a press release.

“Bringing world class opponents to Seattle has been a tradition for Sounders FC going back to 2009, and we couldn’t be happier to once again host one of the biggest clubs in Europe. Before then, however, we will enjoy cheering them on as they fight for the Bundesliga title over the next few weeks.”

Dortmund currently sits in second place of the Bundesliga with a record 21-3-6 and 69 points, one point behind the first-place Bayern Munich.

The club has been a long-time European power winning eight league championships since the Bundisliga was founded in 1963. Dortmund has also won the UEFA Champions League title in 1997 and reached the Champions League final in 2013 before falling to rival Bayern Munich, 2-1.

It will be one of two matches that the German team will play in the United States. On July 19, they will face Liverpool from the Premier League at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Season-ticket holders will have the first chance at tickets and that will go on sale at starting April 26 at 9 a.m. Tickets for non-season ticket holders will go on sale an hour later at 10 a.m. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. game can be purchased at SoundersFC.com.

It is the second of two international friendlies for Seattle in 2019, the first coming back in February vs. Club Nacional from Uruguay, a game the Sounders lost 2-0.