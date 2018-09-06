What you need to know about the new sports-only digital subscription

Just in time for the pennant races and the opening weeks of football season comes a new way for you to enjoy sports coverage from The News Tribune. It’s called Sports Pass, a sports-only digital subscription that will keep you up to date on the Mariners, the Seahawks, the Huskies, and high schools in the South Sound.
For $30 a year — $2.50 a month — Sports Pass gets you everything sports-related on thenewstribune.com. As a subscriber, you will have unlimited digital access to every sports story The News Tribune publishes, with no limits.
You’ll get in-depth coverage of your favorite teams and schools from our lineup of sportswriters.
The Seahawks are adjusting to life with new offensive and defensive coordinators and without the Legion of Boom. Gregg Bell will be there for every practice and game, providing news and analysis.
The Mariners are trying to can reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. TJ Cotterill follows the action inside and outside the clubhouse.
Newcomer Lauren Kirschman brings a fresh eye to the University of Washington beat as the Huskies try and get their national-title hopes back on track.
Lauren Smith has prep sports covered in Pierce County with insight on what to expect during the 2018 season.
And it’s not just stories. Our reporters and photographers also produce dozens of photos and videos each week. You get a complete look at the athletes, coaches, teams and topics you care about most.
So how do you sign up? Click here to begin.
Comments