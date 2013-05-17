The News Tribune
1950 South State Street
Tacoma, WA 98405-2817
253-597-8742
The Paper
With a history dating to 1883, The News Tribune today is the second largest newspaper in the state of Washington. The signature distinction of The News Tribune is how thoroughly it dominates the local news market of Pierce County in both print and online. Seattle newspapers and television stations and digital media do not come close to The News Tribune's status as the most authoritative source of local news.
The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. The paper is particularly noted for its strong sports coverage. Its photography staff is among the best in the region. And to tell the unique story of the South Puget Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military, Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.
Key Executives
- David Zeeck, President & Publisher
- Dawn Leibold, Vice President of Advertising
- Dale Phelps, Editor and Vice President of News
2014 Print Circulation
- Daily: 54,088
- Sunday: 79,122
2014 Online Traffic
- Average monthly page views 6.6 million
- Average monthly unique visitors: 1.3 million
Community Newspapers
- The Herald (Puyallup)
- Northwest Guardian (Joint Base Lewis-McChord)
- The Peninsula Gateway (Gig Harbor)
