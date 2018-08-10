Events for the week ahead: Brew Five Beer festival, Brigade Encampment, In the Spirit Northwest Native arts and more

The “House of Welcome” Longhouse at The Evergreen State College is honored to host two Maori visual and performance-based artists this summer as part of the international indigenous residency program with Creative New Zealand. Henare (Ngai T?hoe/Ngati Kahungunu) and Tawera (Nga Ariki Kaip?tahi/Whakat?hea/T?wharetoa/Ngati Uenuku) Tahuri are spending five weeks in residence at Evergreen and are planning several public performances that we invite you to attend. The Tahuris have been collaborating with Tlingit artist Gene Tagaban to produce a piece entitled “The Ritual of Encounter”. The presentations will take place on Wednesday, August 4th at noon at the Longhouse and on August 7th and 8th at 1pm at the In the Spirit Northwest Native Arts FestivSteve Bloom/staff photographer Steve Bloom The Olympian