Events for the week ahead: Brew Five Beer festival, Brigade Encampment, In the Spirit Northwest Native arts and more

Saturday
Beer, beer and more beer at Tacoma festival
It’s going to be a block party for beer lovers when Brew Five Three: Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival takes over Broadway between Ninth and 11th streets. The party will have more than 35 Washington brews and ciders, plus food trucks and music by the Bryson Foster Band, Candy Shoppe and Booboolala. Hours are 1-8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35; $25 with a valid military ID; and $10 for designated drivers. Tickets include six tasting tokens and a take-home glass. Available by phone at 253-591-5894 and online at broadwaycenter.org
Saturday —Sunday
Fort Nisqually to recreate Hudson Bay fur traders visit
Celebrating the local history of the Hudson Bay Trading Co. and Fort Nisqually, the Annual Brigade Encampment will explore the world of the 1850s this weekend. The event will recreate the bustle and excitement a brigade of fur traders arriving with a year’s worth of furs. Living historians will take part in competitions between trappers and traders. There also will be puppet shows and musical performances. Visitors can learn heritage skills such as rope making, weaving and woodcarving. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the museum in Point Defiance Park. All activities are free with admission: $15 adult; $10 youth; and free for kids 3 and younger.
Saturday
In the Spirit festival explores Native cultures
Delve into diverse Native cultures through art, dance, song and drum at this year’s In the Spirit Northwest Native Arts Festival this weekend. Hosted by the Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., and the Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., the indoor/outdoor festival will feature a variety of Native artwork, live performances and free admission to both museums, where Native art exhibitions are on display. From noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday
Local artists to headline Music & Arts in Wright Park
To support the local art scene, Music & Art in Wright Park will offer music, arts, artists, food and vendors from noon-7 p.m. Saturday. The festival at Wright Park, 501 S. I St., will recognize the work of current and past artists in music, art, literature and photography. Ten-plus bands will perform in all areas of the rock and roll spectrum. Free. Go to mawptacoma.com for more information.
Saturday
2 local traditions return for Harbor History Museum fair
If you love antiques, vintage wares and upcycling, then the Harbor History Museum Vintage Fair is for you. The fair will have booths of vintage wares, antique appraisal opportunities, demonstrations and reclaimed items. It will revive two local traditions: a new version of C.E. Shawls Rooster Races and the Round Rock Contest. Attendees also can tour the Gig Harbor History Gallery and take scheduled classes in the Midway Schoolhouse. The fair will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at the Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. Admission is $7 with proceeds benefiting the museums educational programming. Go to harborhistorymuseum.org for more information.
Saturday
Hall & Oates making strop at KeyArena
Making music for more than 40 years, Daryl Hall & John Oates continue to perform and tour. They will make a stop at KeyArena, for a 7 p.m. concert Saturday. Taking the stage with them will be Train. Tickets start at $45 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Friday (Aug. 10)
Shakespeare’s ‘Merry Wives’ headed for Wright Park
Pack your snacks, blankets and lawn chairs for an evening of Shakespeare in the Park featuring “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” Seattle’s Shakespeare Co.’s Wooden O production is bringing the warm-hearted antic romp to Wright Park, 501 S. I St., Tacoma. Showtime is 7 p.m. Friday. Free.
