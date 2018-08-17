Events for the week ahead: Heritage Days in DuPont, Mobile Food Fest, Renaissance Faire, car shows and more

Friday (Aug. 17) —Sunday
History and barbecue on the menu at Hudson’s Bay Heritage Days
At Hudson’s Bay Heritage Days this weekend, it’ll be about local history and everything barbecue. The three-day event at Clocktower Park, 1400 Palisade Blvd., DuPont, will feature the annual Classic Glass Car Show, live music and the Kansas City BBQ Society-sanctioned BBQ Cookoff. The car show will cruise in from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday. Saturday events are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday activities are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. For more information go to heritagedaysbbqcomp.com/activities-and-events
Saturday
21 food trucks coming to the Mobile Food Fest
The annual Mobile Food Fest returns this weekend to the outfields at Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S., Tacoma. Sample food from 21 food trucks, listen to live music and visit the beer garden. From 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Free. To find out more go to tinyurl.com/Mobile-Food-Fest
Saturday —Sunday
Check out a pirate’s life at the Midsummer Renaissance Faire
The final weekend of the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire will explore the world of fairies, trolls, dragons, unicorns and more. The family-friendly affair, with the theme of “A Pirate’s Life For Me,” will offer up pirate plunder, singing and dancing. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Place: the Kelly Farm, 19401 Sumner-Buckley Highway, Bonney Lake. Tickets: $19 adults, $13 children. Go to washingtonfaire.com to get yours.
Saturday
Classics, exotics and more at the South Tacoma Car Show
Expanding beyond a “classic” show, the South Tacoma Car Show will feature exotics and imports along with the nostalgic and the iconic Saturday along South Tacoma Way between 50th and 58th streets. Check out more than 200 classic cars and trucks as well as Motorcycle Alley. There will be vendors, food trucks and live music from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
Friday (Aug. 17) — Sunday
Seattle Hempfest intends to entertain and educate
Billed as the largest annual cannabis reform event, Seattle Hempfest will return to Myrtle Beach Park this weekend with the mission to inform, educate and affect policy. This year’s event will have five stages of non-stop speakers and music plus more than 400 arts, crafts, food and informational vendors. Hours are noon-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. Go to hempfest.org for more information.
Friday (Aug. 17) — Saturday
Lots going on at the Garfield Street Fair and Car Show in Parkland
Discover a quaint business district and all it has to offer at the annual Garfield Street Fair and Car Show this weekend in Parkland. Taking over Garfield Street adjacent to Pacific Avenue, the fair will include more than 100 vendors, a classic car show, live music, food, kids activities, games and an art contest. Movie at Dusk will be Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church. Hours Saturday are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Go to shopgarfieldstreet.com for more information.
Tuesday —Thursday
The voice of Dory (AKA Ellen DeGeneres) coming with three shows
Having started her stand-up career in the early 1980s, Ellen DeGeneres has gone on to appear in the movies “Mr. Wrong” and “The Love Letter” and provided the voice of Dory in “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory.” She’s hosted her daytime talk show since 2003. She will be at Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle, for three shows — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Tickets start at $115 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Friday — Sunday
Its all about the art and the ink at Seattle Tattoo Expo
The Seattle Tattoo Expo at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall present the artwork of more than 200 artists while taking in Seattle’s tattoo culture and history. In its 17th year, the expo will offer access to artists both local and from around the world. Hours are 2-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20-$50 and are available at seattletattooexpo.com/tickets
