Events for the week ahead: Hilltop Street Fair, Pain in the Grass, LeMay Car Show, music, festivals and more

Saturday
Hilltop Street Fair to take over Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Join in discovering diversity and community at the annual Hilltop Street Fair this weekend. Experience music on four stages, a car show presented by Blackto Rebels CC, fashion show, cultural activities, including the Centro Latino Art Exhibit, vendors, Ninth and Tenth Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers, food and more. Taking over Martin Luther King Way from South Ninth to 13th streets, Tacoma, the activities are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Come out for family-friendly fun and get to know this diverse community. Admission is free.
Saturday
Ed Sheeran brings his song stylings to CenturyLink Field
Known for his acoustic style, lyrical music and red hair, Ed Sheeran has brought us hits like “Thinking Out Loud,” “ Shape of You” and “Perfect.” The multiple award-winner — Grammy and Brit Award — is back on tour and will be making a stop at CenturyLink Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle, for a 7 p.m. concert Saturday. The show is sold out, but tickets may become available at Ticketmaster.
Friday (Aug. 24) — Saturday
Metal, metal and more metal at White River Amphitheatre
Dedicated to the world of hard rock, Pain in the Grass returns to the White River Amphitheatre, 40501 Auburn-Enumclaw Road SE, Auburn, this weekend. Opening Friday night and continuing through Saturday, the bands performing include Slayer, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, The Cult and Stone Temple Pilots, to name a few. You can attend just one day or make it a two-day adventure. Tickets begin at $25 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Saturday — Sunday
Learn about Tibet at a free festival in Seattle
Highlighting cultural roots and influences, the Tibet Festival takes over Seattle Center for two days of activities. With everything from visual arts, hands-on activities, food and games to a marketplace, group dances and discussions, there is something for everyone. It runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. washingtontibet.org/2018/08/11/tibert-fest-2018
Sunday
Kidz Kraze at Chambers Creek park includes bounce house, Lego workshop
Be a hit with your kids and take them out for Kidz Kraze Children’s Festival at Chambers Creek Regional Park, 6320 Grandview Drive W., University Place. The free event for kids ages 3-12 years old will feature a bounce house, obstacle course, Lego workshop, arts and crafts, field games and more. It’s a day packed with activities just for the little ones. It is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information call 253-798-4141.
Saturday
Annual LeMay Show features more than just cars
What started out as a small gathering of friends, the 41st Annual LeMay Show has grown to a day of full-access to view the collections of the LeMay Museum. Check out more than 1,500 vintage vehicles at both Marymount as well as access to the family’s private garage. It’s not only about cars. You also will be able to see other collections, including antique dolls, pin cushions, vintage radios and other Americana. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15, $5 for students 6-17 years old and are available at the gate at the LeMay Marymount Event Center, 325 152nd St. E., Tacoma. For more information go to lemaymarymount.org/39th-annual-lemay-car-show
Friday (Aug. 24) — Saturday
Rodeo time in Enumclaw
Named the 2017 Pro West Rodeo of the Year, the annual Enumclaw Pro Rodeo returns this weekend for two days of hard-riding competition. Enjoy the action-packed competition starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and stick around for a live concert each night. Gates open at 5 p.m. each night at the Enumclaw Expo Center, 45224 284th Ave. SE, Enumclaw. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 active duty/veterans, children 6-12 years old and seniors. Go to enumclawprorodeo.com for more information.
Sunday
The Sonics’ Renaissance Tour makes a stop in Tacoma
Back together after more than 30 years, The Sonics Renaissance Tour will be coming home to perform in a 7 p.m. concert Sunday. Come out to the refurbished Carpenter’s Hall and its newest venue Alma Mater, 1322 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. Also taking the stage will be Acid Tongue. Tickets are $35 and $70 for a night of nostalgic rock. Get yours at ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1706097
Comments