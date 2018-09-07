Events for the week ahead: Washington State Fair Rodeo, Bacon Eggs & Kegs in Seattle, Rhythm and Blues in Federal Way and more.

Saturday and Sunday
Bacon Eggs & Kegs offers brunch and booze
Described as a “brunchy booze fest,” Bacon Eggs & Kegs is for brunch fanatics, local brew lovers and Bloody Mary enthusiasts. There’ll be dishes from the best restaurants, chefs and food trucks, along with creative Bloody Marys, mimosas and local brews. You also can try your hand at giant beer pong or cornhole. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at CenturyLink Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle. Tickets are $35 in advance or $45 on the day of show and include 12 beverage-tasting tickets. To get tickets, go to bit.ly/2ua1VcA
Friday (Sept. 7) — Sunday
Rodeo highlights first week of Washington State Fair
This weekend at the Washington State Fair will be all about cowboys and cowgirls as the rodeo takes over the grandstand. The annual Parade and Cattle Drive along Meridian in downtown Puyallup will start at 10 a.m. Friday (Sept. 7). Admission to the fair is free from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with a donation of school supplies.
The rodeo will feature top athletes competing for the largest purse in the Northwest in bull riding, bareback riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding and barrel racing. The event will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30-$40 and available at the fair.com and include fair admission.
Saturday
Rhythm & Brews Festival to benefit local music education
This year’s Federal Way Rhythm & Brews Festival will benefit local music education with four local bands — Folsom Prism, Chris Stevens and Annie Eastwood, Rod Cook and Toast and The World Famous FWS Big Band. More than 50 beers, wine, spirits and cider will be offered. From noon-7 p.m. Saturday at Town Square Park, 31600 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. Tickets are $30 and available at fwbluesfest.brownpapertickets.com. To learn more, go to FWBrews.com
Friday (Sept. 7) — Thursday
This week’s Concert Series shows at Washington State Fair
This week’s Washington State Fair Concert Series performers are mostly about country, but as the week progresses it’s pop and rock ‘n’ roll.
▪ Scotty McCreery, Dancin’ in the Dirt Party, 9 p.m. Friday (Sept. 7). Tickets $40.
▪ Jamey Johnson, Dancin’ in the Dirt Party, 9 p.m. Sept. 8. Tickets $40.
▪ Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Tickets $30-$50.
▪ An Evening with Seal, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Tickets $45-$75.
▪ Boy George and Culture Club with special guest Thomson Twins’ Tom Bailey, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Tickets $45-$65.
Tickets are available online at thefair.com and include admission to the fair.
Saturday
Pioneer Days Festival highlights Tacoma’s frontier history
Discover the frontier history of Tacoma’s Old Town at the Pioneer Days Festival. Showcasing the Job Carr Museum, the day will offer live music, hands-on pioneer activities and old-fashioned games and races. From noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Old Town Park, 2350 N. 30th St., Tacoma. Free.
After the festival, Classical Tuesdays in Old Town will kick off at 4 p.m. with the Clan Gordon Pipe Band. The concert is free, but donations will be accepted. Bring a blanket or chair. For more information on both activities, go to jobcarrmuseum.org/cabin-events/#6
Saturday and Sunday
Weddings are everything at Tacoma expo
The Tacoma Wedding Expo this weekend at the Tacoma Dome will feature fashion shows, hundreds of gowns on sale and numerous vendors. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $16; free for children 12 and under. To learn more go, to bridesclub.com/Tacoma-Fall-Wedding-Expo
Friday (Sept. 7) — Sept. 30
Lakewood Playhouse kicks off theater season
Kicking off the local theater season, Lakewood Playhouse will present “Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs.” The story of Eugene Jerome and his mundane existence in Brooklyn captures the life of a struggling Jewish household. It opens Friday and will continue through Sept. 30 at the playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $26 adult, $23 seniors/military and $20 student/educator. Go to lakewoodplayhouse.org for details.
Friday — Nov. 4
Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Volta’ comes to Redmond
If you can’t make it to Las Vegas but still want to experience the world of Cirque du Soleil, mark your calendar as its show “Volta” is coming to Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway NE, Redmond. Under the big top tent, the show will be presented at 4 and 8 p.m. from Friday (Sept. 7) through Nov. 4. Tickets are $39-$145. More information is available at cirquedusoleil.com/usa/seattle/shows
