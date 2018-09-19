A dozen-plus things to do in Tacoma this weekend and next

Through Sept. 29
“Frankenstein”
Through Sept. 29. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. Paradise Theatre, 3114 Judson St., Gig Harbor. $10-$27. Tickets available at the door or online. www.paradisetheatre.org
Through Sept. 30
“Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs” presented by Lakewood Playhouse
Through Sept. 30. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood. 253-588-0042. lakewoodplayhouse.org
“The Foreigner” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
Through Sept. 30. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. tacomalittletheatre.com
Through Nov. 4
Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta”
Through Nov. 4. 4 and 8 p.m. Marymoor Park, 6046 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond. $39-$145. www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/seattle/shows
Through Oct. 7
“Disney Newsies” presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse
Through Oct. 7. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 and Oct. 6; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Adult $31; military, student and senior $29; child (12 and younger.) $22. 253-565-6867 tmp.org
Sept. 21
Andrew Koch, organist
Andrew Koch, organist, plays works by Bernardo Storace, J. S. Bach, Johannes Brahms and Toni Zahnbrecher. 12:10 p.m. Sept. 21. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma.
Ben Howard
8 p.m. Sept. 21. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $49.50 stgpresents.org
Sept. 21-Oct. 14
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition
Sept. 21-Oct. 14. Recreates the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements and will let you experience this art from a new perspective. Hours: 1-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, noon-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tacoma Armory, 715 S. 11th St., Tacoma. 253-591-5890 broadwaycenter.org
Sept. 22
John Prine
8 p.m. Sept. 22. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $66-$106 stgpresents.org
Sept. 23
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World Tour
8 p.m. Sept. 23. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $49-$59 stgpresents.org
Lyrica, Ladies Choral Ensemble of Puget Sound
“Whispers of a Quiet Conversation,” a benefit for Benedict House, which provides temporary housing and assistance to single men and their children. 4 p.m. Sept. 23. Agnus Dei Lutheran Church, 10511 Peacock Hill Ave., Gig Harbor. Free-will offering. 360-871-7301.
Sept. 24
Rise Against
7 p.m. Sept. 24. WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S. Seattle. $36.50 Ticketmaster.
Foot-Stomping Acapella from France
Lo Cór de la Plana, five French male a cappella voices, in a world percussion concert. 8 p.m. Sept. 24. University of Puget Sound — Kilworth Memorial Chapel, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $8. 253-879-3366 occitanie-musique.com/en/lo-cor-de-la-plana
Sept. 25
Denzel Curry
7 p.m. Sept. 25. Neumos, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle. $20 and above. bit.ly/2MR1nCA
Sept. 27
Glass Break lecture: Crowdsourced Art
Glass artist Joe Rossano will discuss the School project, which is bringing together Trout Unlimited, the Bellevue Museum of Arts and the Museum of Glass in an installation of glass fish made by multiple artists across the country. Noon. Sept. 27. Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. $5. www.museumofglass.org
Sept. 28
Second City Chamber Series: “Songs from a Hidden Land”
Girsky Quartet. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Great Hall of Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. $25; $23 seniors and military; free for ages 18 and under. 253-572-8863, scchamberseries.org
Fall Arts & Concert Series in University Place
South Sound Piano Trio and Quartet and visual artist Adam Blankenship. 7 p.m. Sept. 28. University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Square. $15 adults; $5 students; free for UP for Arts members. Tickets available at the door. www.upforarts.org
Sept. 28-30
Lakewood Film, Art and Book Fest
“Eddie the Eagle.” 1 p.m. Sept. 28. “United 93.” 4 p.m. Sept. 28. “Race.” 7 p.m. Sept. 28. “Wind River.” 1 p.m. Sept. 29. “A Man Called Ove.” 7 p.m. Sept. 29. “Winter in Wartime.” 1 p.m. Sept. 30. “All We Could Carry.” 3:15 p.m. “Biutiful.” 7 p.m. Sept. 30. McGavick Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, building 23, Clover Park Technical College. Admission and parking free; seating on a first-come basis.
Sept. 29
Proof Porch Project
Thriving Artist’s final performance of the 2018 Proof Porch Project tour. 2 p.m. Sept. 29. Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. Free. 206-751-3195. brownpapertickets.com/event/3580132
Red Hot Gala 2018
Fund raiser for education and community programming. Glassblowing by Artist Nancy Callan, plus a preview of “Preston Singletary: Raven and the Box of Daylight” exhibit. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 29. Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. museumofglass.org/red-hot-gala , 866-468-7386
Childish Gambino
7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. $75.50-$124.50 Ticketmaster.
Paul Rodgers
8:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $50-$115 Ticketmaster.
Sept. 30
Northwest Blues All Stars at Blues Vespers
The Mark Riley Trio, with guest appearances by Jay Mabin, Randy Oxford, Stacey Jones, Kim Archer and others. 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 901 N. J St., Tacoma. 253-951-9870.
