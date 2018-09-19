Jen Aylsworth as Betty and Blake R. York as Charlie in “The Foreigner,” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre.
A dozen-plus things to do in Tacoma this weekend and next

Compiled from community submissions

September 19, 2018 07:00 AM

Through Sept. 29

“Frankenstein”

Through Sept. 29. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. Paradise Theatre, 3114 Judson St., Gig Harbor. $10-$27. Tickets available at the door or online. www.paradisetheatre.org

Through Sept. 30

“Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs” presented by Lakewood Playhouse

Through Sept. 30. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood. 253-588-0042. lakewoodplayhouse.org

“The Foreigner” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre

Through Sept. 30. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. tacomalittletheatre.com

Through Nov. 4

Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta”

Through Nov. 4. 4 and 8 p.m. Marymoor Park, 6046 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond. $39-$145. www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/seattle/shows

Through Oct. 7

“Disney Newsies” presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse

Through Oct. 7. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 and Oct. 6; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Adult $31; military, student and senior $29; child (12 and younger.) $22. 253-565-6867 tmp.org

Sept. 21

Andrew Koch, organist

Andrew Koch, organist, plays works by Bernardo Storace, J. S. Bach, Johannes Brahms and Toni Zahnbrecher. 12:10 p.m. Sept. 21. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma.

Ben Howard

8 p.m. Sept. 21. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $49.50 stgpresents.org

Sept. 21-Oct. 14

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

Sept. 21-Oct. 14. Recreates the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements and will let you experience this art from a new perspective. Hours: 1-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, noon-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tacoma Armory, 715 S. 11th St., Tacoma. 253-591-5890 broadwaycenter.org

Sept. 22

John Prine

8 p.m. Sept. 22. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $66-$106 stgpresents.org

Sept. 23

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World Tour

8 p.m. Sept. 23. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $49-$59 stgpresents.org

Lyrica, Ladies Choral Ensemble of Puget Sound

“Whispers of a Quiet Conversation,” a benefit for Benedict House, which provides temporary housing and assistance to single men and their children. 4 p.m. Sept. 23. Agnus Dei Lutheran Church, 10511 Peacock Hill Ave., Gig Harbor. Free-will offering. 360-871-7301.

Sept. 24

Rise Against

7 p.m. Sept. 24. WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S. Seattle. $36.50 Ticketmaster.

Foot-Stomping Acapella from France

Lo Cór de la Plana, five French male a cappella voices, in a world percussion concert. 8 p.m. Sept. 24. University of Puget Sound — Kilworth Memorial Chapel, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $8. 253-879-3366 occitanie-musique.com/en/lo-cor-de-la-plana

Sept. 25

Denzel Curry

7 p.m. Sept. 25. Neumos, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle. $20 and above. bit.ly/2MR1nCA

Sept. 27

Glass Break lecture: Crowdsourced Art

Glass artist Joe Rossano will discuss the School project, which is bringing together Trout Unlimited, the Bellevue Museum of Arts and the Museum of Glass in an installation of glass fish made by multiple artists across the country. Noon. Sept. 27. Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. $5. www.museumofglass.org

Sept. 28

Second City Chamber Series: “Songs from a Hidden Land”

Girsky Quartet. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Great Hall of Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. $25; $23 seniors and military; free for ages 18 and under. 253-572-8863, scchamberseries.org

Fall Arts & Concert Series in University Place

South Sound Piano Trio and Quartet and visual artist Adam Blankenship. 7 p.m. Sept. 28. University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Square. $15 adults; $5 students; free for UP for Arts members. Tickets available at the door. www.upforarts.org

Sept. 28-30

Lakewood Film, Art and Book Fest

“Eddie the Eagle.” 1 p.m. Sept. 28. “United 93.” 4 p.m. Sept. 28. “Race.” 7 p.m. Sept. 28. “Wind River.” 1 p.m. Sept. 29. “A Man Called Ove.” 7 p.m. Sept. 29. “Winter in Wartime.” 1 p.m. Sept. 30. “All We Could Carry.” 3:15 p.m. “Biutiful.” 7 p.m. Sept. 30. McGavick Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, building 23, Clover Park Technical College. Admission and parking free; seating on a first-come basis.

Sept. 29

Proof Porch Project

Thriving Artist’s final performance of the 2018 Proof Porch Project tour. 2 p.m. Sept. 29. Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. Free. 206-751-3195. brownpapertickets.com/event/3580132

Red Hot Gala 2018

Fund raiser for education and community programming. Glassblowing by Artist Nancy Callan, plus a preview of “Preston Singletary: Raven and the Box of Daylight” exhibit. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 29. Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. museumofglass.org/red-hot-gala , 866-468-7386

Childish Gambino

7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. $75.50-$124.50 Ticketmaster.

Paul Rodgers

8:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $50-$115 Ticketmaster.

Sept. 30

Northwest Blues All Stars at Blues Vespers

The Mark Riley Trio, with guest appearances by Jay Mabin, Randy Oxford, Stacey Jones, Kim Archer and others. 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 901 N. J St., Tacoma. 253-951-9870.

