Tacoma Musical Playhouse will present “Disney Newsies” through Oct. 7.
Tacoma Musical Playhouse will present “Disney Newsies” through Oct. 7. Kat Dollarhide Tacoma Musical Playhouse.
Tacoma Musical Playhouse will present “Disney Newsies” through Oct. 7. Kat Dollarhide Tacoma Musical Playhouse.

Entertainment

A dozen-plus things to do in Tacoma this weekend and next

Compiled from community submissions

September 26, 2018 12:00 PM

Through Sept. 29

“Frankenstein”

7:30 p.m. Fridays and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. Paradise Theatre, 3114 Judson St., Gig Harbor. $10-$27. Tickets available at the door or online. www.paradisetheatre.org

Through Sept. 30

“Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs” presented by Lakewood Playhouse

Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood. 253-588-0042. lakewoodplayhouse.org

Through Nov. 4

Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta”

4 and 8 p.m. through Nov. 4. Marymoor Park, 6046 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond. $39-$145. www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/seattle/shows

Through Sept. 30

“The Foreigner” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre

7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. tacomalittletheatre.com

Through Oct. 7

“Disney Newsies” presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse

Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Adult $31; military, student and senior $29; child (12 and younger.) $22. 253-565-6867 tmp.org

Through Oct. 14

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

Sept. 21-Oct. 14. Recreates the historic artwork using state-of-the-art technology. Hours: 1-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, noon-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tacoma Armory, 715 S. 11th St., Tacoma. 253-591-5890 broadwaycenter.org

Sept. 28

Second City Chamber Series: “Songs from a Hidden Land”

Girsky Quartet. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Great Hall of Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. $25; $23 seniors and military; free for ages 18 and under. 253-572-8863, scchamberseries.org

Fall Arts & Concert Series in University Place

South Sound Piano Trio and Quartet and visual artist Adam Blankenship. 7 p.m. Sept. 28. University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Square. $15 adults; $5 students; free for UP for Arts members. Tickets available at the door. www.upforarts.org

Sept. 28-30

Lakewood Film, Art and Book Fest

“Eddie the Eagle.” 1 p.m. Sept. 28. “United 93.” 4 p.m. Sept. 28. “Race.” 7 p.m. Sept. 28. “Wind River.” 1 p.m. Sept. 29. “A Man Called Ove.” 7 p.m. Sept. 29. “Winter in Wartime.” 1 p.m. Sept. 30. “All We Could Carry.” 3:15 p.m. “Biutiful.” 7 p.m. Sept. 30. McGavick Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, building 23, Clover Park Technical College. Admission and parking free; seating on a first-come basis.

Sept. 29

Proof Porch Project

Thriving Artist’s final performance of the 2018 Proof Porch Project tour. 2 p.m. Sept. 29. Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. Free. 206-751-3195. brownpapertickets.com/event/3580132

Red Hot Gala 2018

Fund raiser for education and community programming. Glassblowing by Artist Nancy Callan, plus a preview of “Preston Singletary: Raven and the Box of Daylight” exhibit. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 29. Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. museumofglass.org/red-hot-gala , 866-468-7386

Childish Gambino

7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. $75.50-$124.50 Ticketmaster.

Paul Rodgers

8:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $50-$115 Ticketmaster.

Sept. 30

Northwest Blues All Stars at Blues Vespers

The Mark Riley Trio, with guest appearances by Jay Mabin, Randy Oxford, Stacey Jones, Kim Archer and others. 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 901 N. J St., Tacoma. 253-951-9870.

The Blues Vespers After Party

7-10 p.m. Sept. 30. Peaks and Pints, 3816 N. 26th St., Tacoma. No cover. 253-328-5621 peaksandpints.com.

Oct. 4-Oct. 11

Tacoma Film Festival

Opening night movie, Washington-made sci fi film “Prospect.” Closing night movie, “Boom,” the story of the Tacoma band, The Sonics. Audiance Q&A after screenings. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. tacomafilmfestival.com

Oct. 5

Social Currency Presents: “It’s All Love”

Music by local artists, including Cole Z, Brotha KOx the Producer, Revert and Prophet. 9 p.m. Oct. 5. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. $10. 253-572-2821

Oct. 7

SAI’s Tacoma chapter benefit

Patti Cohenour, Broadway musical theater singer/actress. Presented by local chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota music fraternity. Proceeds benefit Tacoma arts organizations. 2 p.m. Oct. 7. Center for Spiritual Living, 206 N. J St., Tacoma; $25 and $50.

LAST Last Blues Vespers

5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 7. With Doug MacLeod. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 901 N. J St., Tacoma. Free. 253-627-8371 ipctacoma.org

New Chinese Acrobats

3 p.m. Oct. 7. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. 253-835-7010 fwpaec.org/new-chinese-acrobats

Join the scene

Do you have an arts listing? Email Randy McCarthy at randy.mccarthy@ thenewstribune.com for how to submit it.

  Comments  