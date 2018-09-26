A dozen-plus things to do in Tacoma this weekend and next

Through Sept. 29
“Frankenstein”
7:30 p.m. Fridays and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. Paradise Theatre, 3114 Judson St., Gig Harbor. $10-$27. Tickets available at the door or online. www.paradisetheatre.org
Through Sept. 30
“Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs” presented by Lakewood Playhouse
Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood. 253-588-0042. lakewoodplayhouse.org
Through Nov. 4
Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta”
4 and 8 p.m. through Nov. 4. Marymoor Park, 6046 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond. $39-$145. www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/seattle/shows
Through Sept. 30
“The Foreigner” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. tacomalittletheatre.com
Through Oct. 7
“Disney Newsies” presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse
Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Adult $31; military, student and senior $29; child (12 and younger.) $22. 253-565-6867 tmp.org
Through Oct. 14
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition
Sept. 21-Oct. 14. Recreates the historic artwork using state-of-the-art technology. Hours: 1-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, noon-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tacoma Armory, 715 S. 11th St., Tacoma. 253-591-5890 broadwaycenter.org
Sept. 28
Second City Chamber Series: “Songs from a Hidden Land”
Girsky Quartet. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Great Hall of Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. $25; $23 seniors and military; free for ages 18 and under. 253-572-8863, scchamberseries.org
Fall Arts & Concert Series in University Place
South Sound Piano Trio and Quartet and visual artist Adam Blankenship. 7 p.m. Sept. 28. University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Square. $15 adults; $5 students; free for UP for Arts members. Tickets available at the door. www.upforarts.org
Sept. 28-30
Lakewood Film, Art and Book Fest
“Eddie the Eagle.” 1 p.m. Sept. 28. “United 93.” 4 p.m. Sept. 28. “Race.” 7 p.m. Sept. 28. “Wind River.” 1 p.m. Sept. 29. “A Man Called Ove.” 7 p.m. Sept. 29. “Winter in Wartime.” 1 p.m. Sept. 30. “All We Could Carry.” 3:15 p.m. “Biutiful.” 7 p.m. Sept. 30. McGavick Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, building 23, Clover Park Technical College. Admission and parking free; seating on a first-come basis.
Sept. 29
Proof Porch Project
Thriving Artist’s final performance of the 2018 Proof Porch Project tour. 2 p.m. Sept. 29. Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. Free. 206-751-3195. brownpapertickets.com/event/3580132
Red Hot Gala 2018
Fund raiser for education and community programming. Glassblowing by Artist Nancy Callan, plus a preview of “Preston Singletary: Raven and the Box of Daylight” exhibit. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 29. Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. museumofglass.org/red-hot-gala , 866-468-7386
Childish Gambino
7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. $75.50-$124.50 Ticketmaster.
Paul Rodgers
8:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $50-$115 Ticketmaster.
Sept. 30
Northwest Blues All Stars at Blues Vespers
The Mark Riley Trio, with guest appearances by Jay Mabin, Randy Oxford, Stacey Jones, Kim Archer and others. 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 901 N. J St., Tacoma. 253-951-9870.
The Blues Vespers After Party
7-10 p.m. Sept. 30. Peaks and Pints, 3816 N. 26th St., Tacoma. No cover. 253-328-5621 peaksandpints.com.
Oct. 4-Oct. 11
Tacoma Film Festival
Opening night movie, Washington-made sci fi film “Prospect.” Closing night movie, “Boom,” the story of the Tacoma band, The Sonics. Audiance Q&A after screenings. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. tacomafilmfestival.com
Oct. 5
Social Currency Presents: “It’s All Love”
Music by local artists, including Cole Z, Brotha KOx the Producer, Revert and Prophet. 9 p.m. Oct. 5. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. $10. 253-572-2821
Oct. 7
SAI’s Tacoma chapter benefit
Patti Cohenour, Broadway musical theater singer/actress. Presented by local chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota music fraternity. Proceeds benefit Tacoma arts organizations. 2 p.m. Oct. 7. Center for Spiritual Living, 206 N. J St., Tacoma; $25 and $50.
LAST Last Blues Vespers
5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 7. With Doug MacLeod. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 901 N. J St., Tacoma. Free. 253-627-8371 ipctacoma.org
New Chinese Acrobats
3 p.m. Oct. 7. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. 253-835-7010 fwpaec.org/new-chinese-acrobats
