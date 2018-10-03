A dozen-plus things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Through Nov. 4
Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta”
4 and 8 p.m. through Nov. 4. Marymoor Park, 6046 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond. $39-$145. www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/seattle/shows
Through Oct. 7
“Disney Newsies” presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse
Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Adult $31; military, student and senior $29; child (12 and younger.) $22. 253-565-6867 tmp.org
Through Oct. 14
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition
Sept. 21-Oct. 14. Recreates the historic artwork using state-of-the-art technology. Hours: 1-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, noon-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tacoma Armory, 715 S. 11th St., Tacoma. 253-591-5890 broadwaycenter.org
Oct. 5-Oct. 11
Tacoma Film Festival
Opening night movie, Washington-made sci fi film “Prospect.” Closing night movie, “Boom,” the story of the Tacoma band, The Sonics. Audiance Q&A after screenings. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. tacomafilmfestival.com
Oct. 5
Social Currency Presents: “It’s All Love”
Music by local artists, including Cole Z, Brotha KOx the Producer, Revert and Prophet. 9 p.m. Oct. 5. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. $10. 253-572-2821
Oct. 7
SAI’s Tacoma chapter benefit
Patti Cohenour, Broadway musical theater singer/actress. Presented by local chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota music fraternity. Proceeds benefit Tacoma arts organizations. 2 p.m. Oct. 7. Center for Spiritual Living, 206 N. J St., Tacoma; $25 and $50.
LAST Last Blues Vespers
5 p.m. Oct. 7. With Doug MacLeod. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 901 N. J St., Tacoma. Free. 253-627-8371 ipctacoma.org
New Chinese Acrobats
3 p.m. Oct. 7. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. 253-835-7010 fwpaec.org/new-chinese-acrobats
Oct. 9
Classical Tuesdays in Old Town: Choppers brass quintet
The Choppers brass quintet will perform works by Eric Ewazen, Leonard Bernstein and others. Coffee and cookies before program. 7 p.m. Oct. 9. Slavonian Hall 2306 N. 30th St., Tacoma. Free. 253-752-2135. www.classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com
Oct. 9-Nov. 4
“Come From Away”
Story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and a small town in Newfoundland after 9/11. Oct. 9-Nov. 4. 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle. 206-625-1900. 5thavenue.org/show/come-from-away
Oct. 12
Muh Grog Zoo Improvised One-Act Plays
One-act plays inspired by a word from the audience. 8 p.m. Oct. 12. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $10. 360-771-6160 tinyurl.com/y8hnkxgn
Oct. 12 and 13
We Banjo 3 & Skerryvore
Old-world tradition meets Americana music. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $29, $39, $49. 253-591-5894. broadwaycenter.org
7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center, 10020 SE 256th St., Kent. $28 general, $26 senior, $15 youth 253-856-5051 kentarts.com
Luke Bryan
7 p.m. Oct. 12. White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE, Auburn. $38-$99.75. Ticketmaster.
Oct. 12-13
“Paradise Motel:” The Writings of Sam Shepard
Stage readings directed by Marilyn Bennett with musical accompaniment by Peter Pendras. Presented by Toy Boat Theatre. 8 p.m. Oct. 12-13. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. $5 at the door. sites.google.com/site/toyboattheatreco/home/in-the-works
Oct. 13
Federal Way Symphony 35th Anniversary Season Premiere
Three works from the Romance period: Saint-Saens “Morceau de Concert,” featuring symphony harpist Deborah McClellen; Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4; and Brahms’ piano concerto No. 1, featuring Dainius Vaicekonis. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $38-$49 253-252-2693 federalwaysymphony.org
The Tacoma Concert Band Presents Pictures At An Exhibition
Featuring Gail Williams performing Richard Strauss’ Horn Concerto No. 1. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $18-$36; tacomaconcertband.org 253-591-5894
Oct. 14
Jazz LIVE at Marine View
The 100th concert of the series, with Special EFX, featuring Chieli Minucci. 5 p.m. Oct. 14. Marine View Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free. 253-229-9206. www.marineviewpc.org
Barbara Bruhns, organist
Playing the music of J.S. Bach, New England composers Daniel Pinkham and James Woodman and local composer David Dahl. Reception follows. 3 p.m. Oct. 14. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Freewill donation. 253-248-4384 saintandrewstacoma.org
