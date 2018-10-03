Doug McLeod will perform Sunday (Oct. 7) at the last Blues Vespers at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Tacoma.
Doug McLeod will perform Sunday (Oct. 7) at the last Blues Vespers at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Tacoma. Courtesy: Blues Vespers

A dozen-plus things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Compiled from community submissions

October 03, 2018 12:00 PM

Through Nov. 4

Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta”

4 and 8 p.m. through Nov. 4. Marymoor Park, 6046 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond. $39-$145. www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/seattle/shows

Through Oct. 7

“Disney Newsies” presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse

Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Adult $31; military, student and senior $29; child (12 and younger.) $22. 253-565-6867 tmp.org

Through Oct. 14

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

Sept. 21-Oct. 14. Recreates the historic artwork using state-of-the-art technology. Hours: 1-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, noon-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tacoma Armory, 715 S. 11th St., Tacoma. 253-591-5890 broadwaycenter.org

Oct. 5-Oct. 11

Tacoma Film Festival

Opening night movie, Washington-made sci fi film “Prospect.” Closing night movie, “Boom,” the story of the Tacoma band, The Sonics. Audiance Q&A after screenings. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. tacomafilmfestival.com

Oct. 5

Social Currency Presents: “It’s All Love”

Music by local artists, including Cole Z, Brotha KOx the Producer, Revert and Prophet. 9 p.m. Oct. 5. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. $10. 253-572-2821

Oct. 7

SAI’s Tacoma chapter benefit

Patti Cohenour, Broadway musical theater singer/actress. Presented by local chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota music fraternity. Proceeds benefit Tacoma arts organizations. 2 p.m. Oct. 7. Center for Spiritual Living, 206 N. J St., Tacoma; $25 and $50.

LAST Last Blues Vespers

5 p.m. Oct. 7. With Doug MacLeod. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 901 N. J St., Tacoma. Free. 253-627-8371 ipctacoma.org

New Chinese Acrobats

3 p.m. Oct. 7. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. 253-835-7010 fwpaec.org/new-chinese-acrobats

Oct. 9

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town: Choppers brass quintet

The Choppers brass quintet will perform works by Eric Ewazen, Leonard Bernstein and others. Coffee and cookies before program. 7 p.m. Oct. 9. Slavonian Hall 2306 N. 30th St., Tacoma. Free. 253-752-2135. www.classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com

Oct. 9-Nov. 4

“Come From Away”

Story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and a small town in Newfoundland after 9/11. Oct. 9-Nov. 4. 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle. 206-625-1900. 5thavenue.org/show/come-from-away

Oct. 12

Muh Grog Zoo Improvised One-Act Plays

One-act plays inspired by a word from the audience. 8 p.m. Oct. 12. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $10. 360-771-6160 tinyurl.com/y8hnkxgn

Oct. 12 and 13

We Banjo 3 & Skerryvore

Old-world tradition meets Americana music. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $29, $39, $49. 253-591-5894. broadwaycenter.org

7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center, 10020 SE 256th St., Kent. $28 general, $26 senior, $15 youth 253-856-5051 kentarts.com

Luke Bryan

7 p.m. Oct. 12. White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE, Auburn. $38-$99.75. Ticketmaster.

Oct. 12-13

“Paradise Motel:” The Writings of Sam Shepard

Stage readings directed by Marilyn Bennett with musical accompaniment by Peter Pendras. Presented by Toy Boat Theatre. 8 p.m. Oct. 12-13. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. $5 at the door. sites.google.com/site/toyboattheatreco/home/in-the-works

Oct. 13

Federal Way Symphony 35th Anniversary Season Premiere

Three works from the Romance period: Saint-Saens “Morceau de Concert,” featuring symphony harpist Deborah McClellen; Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4; and Brahms’ piano concerto No. 1, featuring Dainius Vaicekonis. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $38-$49 253-252-2693 federalwaysymphony.org

The Tacoma Concert Band Presents Pictures At An Exhibition

Featuring Gail Williams performing Richard Strauss’ Horn Concerto No. 1. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $18-$36; tacomaconcertband.org 253-591-5894

Oct. 14

Jazz LIVE at Marine View

The 100th concert of the series, with Special EFX, featuring Chieli Minucci. 5 p.m. Oct. 14. Marine View Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free. 253-229-9206. www.marineviewpc.org

Barbara Bruhns, organist

Playing the music of J.S. Bach, New England composers Daniel Pinkham and James Woodman and local composer David Dahl. Reception follows. 3 p.m. Oct. 14. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Freewill donation. 253-248-4384 saintandrewstacoma.org

