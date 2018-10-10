Chieli Minucci will be featured at the 100th concert of the Jazz LIVE series Sunday at Marine View Church in Tacoma.
Two-dozen things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Compiled from community submissions

October 10, 2018 12:00 PM

Through Nov. 4

Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta”

4 and 8 p.m. through Nov. 4. Marymoor Park, 6046 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond. $39-$145. www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/seattle/shows

Through Oct. 14

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

Sept. 21-Oct. 14. Recreates the historic artwork using state-of-the-art technology. Hours: 1-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, noon-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tacoma Armory, 715 S. 11th St., Tacoma. 253-591-5890 broadwaycenter.org

Oct. 11-14

“Fatal Football Fever” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre

Murder mystery dinner. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-13; 3 p.m. Oct. 14. Social Bar and Grill, 1715 Dock St., Tacoma. $55 for dinner and show. 253-272-2281. tacomalittletheatre.com

Oct. 12

Muh Grog Zoo Improvised One-Act Plays

One-act plays inspired by a word from the audience. 8 p.m. Oct. 12. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $10. 360-771-6160 tinyurl.com/y8hnkxgn

Luke Bryan

7 p.m. Oct. 12. White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE, Auburn. $38-$99.75. Ticketmaster.

Oct. 12 and 13

We Banjo 3 & Skerryvore

Old-world tradition meets Americana music. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $29, $39, $49. 253-591-5894. broadwaycenter.org

7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center, 10020 SE 256th St., Kent. $28 general, $26 senior, $15 youth 253-856-5051 kentarts.com

“Paradise Motel:” The Writings of Sam Shepard

Stage readings directed by Marilyn Bennett with musical accompaniment by Peter Pendras. Presented by Toy Boat Theatre. 8 p.m. Oct. 12 and Oct. 13. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. $5 at the door. sites.google.com/site/toyboattheatreco/home/in-the-works

Oct. 12-14

“The War of the Worlds” presented by Lakewood Playhouse

Eleventh annual performance of the radio show by Orson Wells and the Mercury Theatre Co. on its 80th anniversary. 8 p.m. Oct. 12 and Oct. 13; 2 p.m. Oct. 14. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $25 per person (online); $40 per couple (through box office only). 253-588-0042. www.lakewoodplayhouse.org

Oct. 13 and Oct. 14

Federal Way Symphony 35th Anniversary Season Premiere

Three works from the Romance period: Saint-Saens “Morceau de Concert,” featuring symphony harpist Deborah McClellen; Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4; and Brahms’ piano concerto No. 1, featuring Dainius Vaicekonis. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 2 p.m. Oct. 14. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $38-$49 253-252-2693 federalwaysymphony.org

The Tacoma Concert Band: “Pictures At An Exhibition”

Featuring Gail Williams performing Richard Strauss’ Horn Concerto No. 1. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $18-$36; tacomaconcertband.org 253-591-5894

Oct. 14

Jazz LIVE at Marine View

The 100th concert of the series, with Special EFX, featuring Chieli Minucci. 5 p.m. Oct. 14. Marine View Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free. 253-229-9206. www.marineviewpc.org

Auburn Symphony Orchestra: “Pines of Rome”

Fall concert featuring violinist Randall Goosby. 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Auburn Performing Arts Center, 702 Fourth St. NE, Auburn. $37 general, $30 senior and $10 student. 253-887-7777. auburnsymphonyorg

Barbara Bruhns, organist

Playing the music of J.S. Bach, New England composers Daniel Pinkham and James Woodman and local composer David Dahl. Reception follows. 3 p.m. Oct. 14. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Freewill donation. 253-248-4384 saintandrewstacoma.org

South Sound Piano Trio and Quartet

Gwendolyn Taylor, violinist and violist; Mary Manning, violinist and violist; Margaret Thorndill, cellist, and Coni Liljengren. 3 p.m. Oct. 14. Bethany Presbyterian Church, 4420 N. 41st St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-752-1123 bethanytacoma.org

Oct. 16-Jan. 7

Tacoma Urban Sketchers exhibit

Sketches showing Tacoma waterways, local sites and sites from around the region. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays from Oct. 16-Jan. 7. Reception with artists, 4-8 p.m. Oct. 18. Foss Waterway Seaport, 705 Dock St., Tacoma. $10; free for Seaport members. 253-272-2750. www.fosswaterwayseaport.org

Oct. 18

Poetry reading by Michael Magee

Reading of “How We Move Toward Light,” followed by a question-and-answer session and book signing. 6 p.m. Oct. 18. Seymour Conservatory at Wright Park in Tacoma. Suggested donation: $3.

The U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus

60-member concert band and 29-member soldiers’ chorus. 7 p.m. Oct. 18. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. Free with Ticket. 253-835-7010 fwpaec.org/us-army-band.

Raga Master to perform at UPS

Sarod virtuoso Rajeev Taranath performs classical South Asian music. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Rausch Auditorium, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $8. 253-879-3100. ups.edu , 253-879-3419

Hozier

Irish musician Andrew Hozier-Byrne. 8 p.m. Oct. 18. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $35.50-$41. stgpresents.org.

Oct. 19

Soweto Gospel Choir

7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $21-$51 stgpresents.org

Jonathan Wohlers, organist

Playing 17th century toccatas, fugues and dances by Georg Muffat, Louis Couperim and others. Noon. Oct. 19. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-383-1569 christchurchtacoma.org

Northwest Symphony Orchestra: “New World Symphony”

Celebrating the national parks with the West Coast premier of a multimedia performance. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Federal Way Performing Arts Center, 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $20 regular; $15 senior. fwpaec.org

Oct. 20

Symphony Tacoma: “Barber & Tchaikovsky”

Featuring violinist Jennifer Frautschi. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $24-$85. symphonytacoma.org

Oct. 21

Carol Burnett

7 p.m. Oct. 21. Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. 206-215-4747, seattlesymphony.org

