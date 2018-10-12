Events for the week ahead: Truck and Tractor day, Meeker Mansion cider squeeze, concerts, RV show and more

Saturday
Truck and Tractor Day
Celebrate fall and big trucks at the annual Lakewood Truck and Tractor Day this weekend. The family-friendly event will feature dozens of giant trucks and tractors for the kids to explore and learn about, free hayrides, pumpkins and hardhats, a giant slingshot and food trucks. It is noon-3 p.m. Saturday at Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave. SW, Lakewood. Admission if free; fill out a waiver form in advance to avoid lines; cityoflakewood.us/parks-and-recreation/special-events.
Saturday
Old-fashioned tea or cider
Head out to Puyallup for two old-fashioned fun events. If you’re a “Downton Abby” fan then make plans to get dressed up and come to the Meeker Mansion Downton Abbey Themed Tea. Enjoy a Victorian tea and tour and compete for the Best Themes Dress of Hat. It is 1-3 p.m. Saturday, reservations are required. Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup. Tickets are $18. 253-848-1770.
Also while you’re there check out the annual Meeker Mansion Cider Squeeze from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Buy some apples and squeeze your own fresh cider, enjoy live music, pick out the perfect pumpkin and browse local vendors. Admission is free, apples and pumpkins can be purchased. For more information call 253-848-1770.
Saturday
Comics4Kids
It’s all about comics and comic-lovers at Atomicon 2018 hosted by Comics4Kids. Come down to the Tacoma Public Library Main Branch, 1101 Tacoma Ave. St., and meet Dale & Spidey and, talk about all things comics with celebrities and other comic-lovers. Kids will get a free comic. It is 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday. Help support Comics4Kids, a nonprofit that buys comics for the reading libery and other kid-friendly events. To learn more go to comics4kids.org.
Friday (Oct. 12) and Saturday
We Banjo 3 from Ireland
Hailing from Ireland and comprised of two sets of brothers, We Banjo 3 hold over a dozen “All Ireland” titles with music described as “Celtgrass.” Hot on the release of their fourth studio recording, “Haven” they are touring the country along with Skerryvore an eight band member group out of Scotland. There will be making two stops in the ares: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center, 10020 SE 256th St., Kent. Tickets for the Tacoma show are $29, $39, $49 and available by phone or online;. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org. The Kent show tickets are $28 general, $26 senior, $15 youth available at 253-856-5051 or online at kentarts.com
Friday (Oct 12) — Sunday
‘War of the Worlds’
Step back in time when radio was the king of entertainment when the Lakewood Playhouse presents “The War of the Worlds.” The annual performance of the radio show by Orsen Wells and the Mercury Theatre Co., will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the original airing. There will be shows at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Tickets are $25 online or $40 per couple through the box office only. Call or go online for more information; 253-588-0042. lakewoodplayhouse.org
Saturday
Strauss and Mussorgsky music
The Tacoma Concert Band kicks off its season with “Presents Pictures At An Exhibition” concert. The evening performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will debut the bands new Maestro, Gerard Morris and will feature Gail Williams, horn soloist, performing Richard Strauss’ Horn Concerto No. 1, as well as Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.Come out to the Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma for a night of music. Tickets are. $18, $24, $32 and $36 and are available at 253-591-5894.
Saturday
Calling all nature lovers
Join in with other nature lovers and environmentalists at Green Tacoma Day on Saturday. Tacoma’s parks and open spaces need your help to keep these spaces clean and healthy. Help pull invasive weeds, remove litter plus plant and mulch trees and shrubs across the city. Site events will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. To register go to greentacomaday.org or contact Dan Enbrysk at dan@earthcorps.org.
Friday (Oct. 12) — Sunday
RV and camper show
RV enthusiasts and those thinking about being one need to plan on coming out to the Tacoma Fall RV Show this weekend at the Tacoma Dome. In its 35th year, the show features the area’s top RV dealers with just about every type of RV and camper to check out both new and used. There will be indoor and outside displays with hundreds of units on hand. See what’s new from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12, $6 with military ID and free to children 16 and younger. Parking is free. Discounts are available online; tacomafallrvshow.com/show-information.
