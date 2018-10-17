A dozen-plus things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Through Nov. 4
Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta”
4 and 8 p.m. through Nov. 4. Marymoor Park, 6046 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond. $39-$145. www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/seattle/shows
Through Jan. 7
Tacoma Urban Sketchers exhibit
Sketches showing Tacoma waterways, local sites and sites from around the region. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays from Oct. 16-Jan. 7. Foss Waterway Seaport, 705 Dock St., Tacoma. $10; free for Seaport members. 253-272-2750. www.fosswaterwayseaport.org
Oct. 19
Soweto Gospel Choir
7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $21-$51 stgpresents.org
Jonathan Wohlers, organist
Playing 17th century toccatas, fugues and dances by Georg Muffat, Louis Couperim and others. Noon. Oct. 19. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-383-1569 christchurchtacoma.org
Northwest Symphony Orchestra: “New World Symphony”
Celebrating the national parks with the West Coast premier of a multimedia performance. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Federal Way Performing Arts & Events Center, 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $20 regular; $15 senior. fwpaec.org
Oct. 20
Symphony Tacoma: “Barber & Tchaikovsky”
Featuring violinist Jennifer Frautschi. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $24-$85. symphonytacoma.org
Tacoma Ballet: “Dance With Dracula”
Non-scary storytime for children with dancers in costume from “Dracula” performance. Costumes encouraged. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Federal Way Performing Arts & Events Center, 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. Free. fwpaec.org
Oct. 21
“An Afternoon with Miki and Friends”
Final concert in the Music with Spirit musical series. Piano, organ and handbells will perform along with the choir. 3 p.m. Oct. 21. Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave, Puyallup. Donations accepted. 253-845-0547 puyallupumc.org
Harbor Winds Concert Band
“Sounds of the British Isles,” featuring Morris Northcutt. 3 p.m. Oct. 21. Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church, 7700 Skansie Ave., Gig Harbor. Free. Donations welcome. narrowsmusicsociety.org
Carol Burnett
7 p.m. Oct. 21. Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. 206-215-4747, seattlesymphony.org
Oct. 23-28
“On Your Feet!”
The story of Gloria Estafan and Emilio Estefan. Oct. 23-28. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $40-$95. stgpresents.org
Oct. 24
Poetry reading
Connie Walle and Michael Magee read from their newly published books. 7 p.m. Oct. 24. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma.
Northwest Symphony Orchestra: “National Parks at Benaroya”
Featuring images of U.S. national parks. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. $25-$58. 206-215-4747, 866-833-4747.
Oct. 26
Fall Arts & Concert Series in University Place
Bottesini Ensemble and acrylic artist Michelle Osborne. 7 p.m. Oct. 26. University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Square. $15 adults; $5 students; free for UP for Arts members. Tickets available at the door. www.upforarts.org
“Antigone by Sophocles”
The story of a young woman who brings an empire to its knees because she does what she believes is right. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Norton Clapp Theatre. University of Puget Sound, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. 253-879-3100. tinyurl.com/yav6xsnp
The Piney Gals
Traditional songs and fiddle tunes. 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Gig Harbor Boat Shop, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. 253-857-9344 gigharborboatshop.org/new-events
Oct. 26-28
Tacoma Ballet: “Dracula: A Romantic Ballet”
Halloween costumes encouraged. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26; 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $17-$70. 253-835-7010. fwpaec.org
Oct. 26, 28
Tacoma Opera: “Lucia di Lammermoor”
7 p.m. Oct. 26, 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Theater on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $26-$56 plus fees. 253-627-7789, www.tacomaopera.com
Oct. 26-Nov. 11
“Bell, Book & Candle” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
Recommended for ages 8 and up. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $20-$25. Nov. 8 is pay what you can. 253-272-2281 tacomalittletheatre.com
Oct. 27-Nov. 4.
“How I Became A Pirate” presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse Family Theater
11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 2 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 4. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $12-$15. 253-565-6867. tmp.org
Oct. 27
“A Night at the Movies” costume concert
Benefit for the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association. Tacoma Young Artists Orchestra and the Tacoma Youth Symphony performing music from movies and television shows. 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Urban Grace Church, 902 Market St., Tacoma. $18 and $26. 253-627-2792.
