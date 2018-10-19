Events for the week ahead: Holiday food and gift show, NW Quilt, Craft and Sewing festival, Tacoma Symphony and other happenings

Friday (Oct. 19) — Saturday
Gather all your questions and ideas together about all your sewing, quilting and crafting projects and head out to the Northwest Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. With every type of supplies, notions, patterns, techniques for sewing, quilting, needle arts, stenciling crystals, fabric crafts and more, this two-day event has it all. There will be demonstrations, make-and-take workshops and educational seminars. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10, 12 and younger are free and is good for both days. There will be free parking in the Gold Lot.
Saturday
In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Karshner Museum, 309 Fourth St. NE, Puyallup, will be hosting its Culture & Arts Festival : Dia de la Raza. There will be live performances including Balladores de Bronce, folkloric dancers; Venessa Villalobos & Salsa; Mariachi Azteca band and Sin Embargo. There will be arts and crafts, games, songs, read-a-longs and more at this family-friendly event. Admission is free for the Saturday festival from noon-5 p.m.
Saturday — Oct. 27
Celebrate the change of seasons at the free week-long Fall Foliage Festival at the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, 2525 S. 336th St., Federal Way. It’s a full week of plant and pumpkin sales, fall treats and beverages, pop-up artist demonstrations, gardening workshops and more. The Pacific Bonsai Museum is also hosting events. This family oriented week of fun is Saturday through Oct. 27. Go to rhodygarden.org/cms/our-events/fall-foliage-festival or call 253-838-4646 for more information.
Saturday
It’s that time of year to celebrate everything Norway and Scandinavian at the Sons of Norway’s annual Lutefisk Dinner and Bazaar. Enjoy a meal of all-you-can-eat Lutefisk, meatballs, Lefse and all the trimmings. Also check out the bazaar with Lefse for sale, Scandinavian cookies, pastries and gifts available. Come out th Normanna Hall, 1106 S. 15th St., Tacoma from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $23 adults, $12 ages 6-12 and free for 5 and younger. Tickets are available at the door.
Friday (Oct. 19) — Sunday
Going strong for 36 years the annual Tacoma Holiday Food & Gift Festival will be taking over the Tacoma Dome this weekend. Billed as the largest holiday show in the west, it boasts 550 booths, live entertainment including performances by Dance Theatre Northwest, Eatonville Dance Center, The Dance Gallery, Bell Choirs and more. Foodies can check out the Cooking for the Holidays program where you can learn new cooking techniques and interact with chefs. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15.50, children 13 and younger are free. For discount coupons and more information go to holidaygiftshows.com
Saturday
The Symphony Tacoma kicks off its season with “Barber & Tchaikovsky,” a 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday. Conducted by Sarah Ioanides, the concert will feature classics by Barber and Tchaikovsky along with a new voice in composition, Stephanie Berg’s Ravish and Mayhem. Grammy-nominated violinist Jennifer Frautschi will be guest soloist playing on her 1722 Stradivarius violin. It will be held at the Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Tickets are $24-$48 and are available through symphonytacoma.org or broadwaycenter.org.
Saturday
Paper Trails Book Arts Festival is an annual celebration of all things paper. The event brings together people who make paper and paper objects with those who want to learn. There will be art books and journals, handmade cards, buttons, stickers, prints, collage, origami, calligraphy and much more to check out. Watch demonstrations and make a bookmark. It is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. Admission is free. To find out more go to kingsbookstore.com or call 253-272-8801.
Tuesday — Oct. 28
Here for only a six-day engagement, “On Your Feet!: The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical” is coming to The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. From humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation together winning 26 Grammy Awards. The Broadway musical features some of the most iconic songs by the duo including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga” “Get On Your Feet” and others. It will run Tuesday through Oct. 28. Tickets start at $30 and are available online at stgpresents.org.
