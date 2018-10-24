A dozen-plus things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Through Jan. 7
Tacoma Urban Sketchers exhibit
Sketches showing Tacoma waterways, local sites and sites from around the region. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays from Oct. 16-Jan. 7. Foss Waterway Seaport, 705 Dock St., Tacoma. $10; free for Seaport members. 253-272-2750. www.fosswaterwayseaport.org
Through Oct. 28
“On Your Feet!”
The story of Gloria Estafan and Emilio Estefan. Oct. 23-28. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $40-$95. stgpresents.org
Oct. 26
Fall Arts & Concert Series in University Place
Bottesini Ensemble and acrylic artist Michelle Osborne. 7 p.m. Oct. 26. University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Square. $15 adults; $5 students; free for UP for Arts members. Tickets available at the door. www.upforarts.org
“Antigone by Sophocles”
The story of a young woman who brings an empire to its knees because she does what she believes is right. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Norton Clapp Theatre. University of Puget Sound, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. 253-879-3100. tinyurl.com/yav6xsnp
The Piney Gals
Traditional songs and fiddle tunes. 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Gig Harbor Boat Shop, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. 253-857-9344 gigharborboatshop.org/new-events
Oct. 26-28
Tacoma Ballet: “Dracula: A Romantic Ballet”
Halloween costumes encouraged. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26; 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $17-$70. 253-835-7010. fwpaec.org
Oct. 26, 28
Tacoma Opera: “Lucia di Lammermoor”
7 p.m. Oct. 26, 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Theater on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $26-$56 plus fees. 253-627-7789, www.tacomaopera.com
Oct. 26-Nov. 4
“Velveteen Rabbit” presented by Lakewood Playhouse
The story of a stuffed toy rabbit’s quest to become real through the love of a child. Oct. 26-Nov. 4. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $15. 253-588-0042 lakewoodplayhouse.org
Oct. 26-Nov. 11
“Bell, Book & Candle” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
Recommended for ages 8 and up. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $20-$25. Nov. 8 is pay what you can. 253-272-2281 tacomalittletheatre.com
Oct. 27-Nov. 4.
“How I Became A Pirate” presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse Family Theater
11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 2 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 4. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $12-$15. 253-565-6867. tmp.org
Oct. 27
“A Night at the Movies” costume concert
Benefit for the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association. Tacoma Young Artists Orchestra and the Tacoma Youth Symphony performing music from movies and television shows. 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Urban Grace Church, 902 Market St., Tacoma. $18 and $26. 253-627-2792.
Oct. 28
“Crazywise”
Documentary on how the traditions of indigenous cultures often contradict modern views about a mental health crisis. Panel discussion and community conversation will follow the screening. Presented by St. Leo Social Justice Commission in partnership with Catholic Community Services and The Healing Field. 3 p.m. Oct. 28. St. Leo Parish, 710 S. 13th St., Tacoma. Free
The Tim Burton Ball
The Black Tones, Gritty City Sirens, Valerie Veils, Flair Entertainment, Vuelta La Luna and Murphy Maxwell. 8 p.m. Oct. 27. Alma Mater Tacoma, 1322 S. Fawcett Ave. $30-$45 almamatertacoma.com
Nov. 1-5
Disney on Ice: “Dare to Dream”
Various times. Nov. 1-5. ShoWare Center at Kent, 625 W. James St., Kent. showarecenter.com
Nov. 2
Los Angeles Azules
Mexican band performs cumbia sonidera, a variation of Colombian cumbia with accordion and synthesizer effects. p.m. Nov. 2. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $35-$75 stgpresents.org
Nov. 2 and Nov. 4
Tacoma Opera: “Lucia di Lammermoor”
7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. Nov. 4. Federal Way Performing Arts Center & Event Center. Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $26-$81. 253-835-7010, www.tacomaopera.com
