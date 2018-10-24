A dozen-plus things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Victoria Ashley portrays the witch Gillian in Tacoma Little Theatre’s presentation of “Bell, Book an Candle.”
Compiled from community submissions

October 24, 2018 01:00 PM

Through Jan. 7

Tacoma Urban Sketchers exhibit

Sketches showing Tacoma waterways, local sites and sites from around the region. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays from Oct. 16-Jan. 7. Foss Waterway Seaport, 705 Dock St., Tacoma. $10; free for Seaport members. 253-272-2750. www.fosswaterwayseaport.org

Through Oct. 28

“On Your Feet!”

The story of Gloria Estafan and Emilio Estefan. Oct. 23-28. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $40-$95. stgpresents.org

Oct. 26

Fall Arts & Concert Series in University Place

Bottesini Ensemble and acrylic artist Michelle Osborne. 7 p.m. Oct. 26. University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Square. $15 adults; $5 students; free for UP for Arts members. Tickets available at the door. www.upforarts.org

“Antigone by Sophocles”

The story of a young woman who brings an empire to its knees because she does what she believes is right. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Norton Clapp Theatre. University of Puget Sound, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. 253-879-3100. tinyurl.com/yav6xsnp

The Piney Gals

Traditional songs and fiddle tunes. 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Gig Harbor Boat Shop, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. 253-857-9344 gigharborboatshop.org/new-events

Oct. 26-28

Tacoma Ballet: “Dracula: A Romantic Ballet”

Halloween costumes encouraged. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26; 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $17-$70. 253-835-7010. fwpaec.org

Oct. 26, 28

Tacoma Opera: “Lucia di Lammermoor”

7 p.m. Oct. 26, 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Theater on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $26-$56 plus fees. 253-627-7789, www.tacomaopera.com

Oct. 26-Nov. 4

“Velveteen Rabbit” presented by Lakewood Playhouse

The story of a stuffed toy rabbit’s quest to become real through the love of a child. Oct. 26-Nov. 4. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $15. 253-588-0042 lakewoodplayhouse.org

Oct. 26-Nov. 11

“Bell, Book & Candle” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre

Recommended for ages 8 and up. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $20-$25. Nov. 8 is pay what you can. 253-272-2281 tacomalittletheatre.com

Oct. 27-Nov. 4.

“How I Became A Pirate” presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse Family Theater

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 2 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 4. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $12-$15. 253-565-6867. tmp.org

Oct. 27

“A Night at the Movies” costume concert

Benefit for the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association. Tacoma Young Artists Orchestra and the Tacoma Youth Symphony performing music from movies and television shows. 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Urban Grace Church, 902 Market St., Tacoma. $18 and $26. 253-627-2792.

Oct. 28

“Crazywise”

Documentary on how the traditions of indigenous cultures often contradict modern views about a mental health crisis. Panel discussion and community conversation will follow the screening. Presented by St. Leo Social Justice Commission in partnership with Catholic Community Services and The Healing Field. 3 p.m. Oct. 28. St. Leo Parish, 710 S. 13th St., Tacoma. Free

The Tim Burton Ball

The Black Tones, Gritty City Sirens, Valerie Veils, Flair Entertainment, Vuelta La Luna and Murphy Maxwell. 8 p.m. Oct. 27. Alma Mater Tacoma, 1322 S. Fawcett Ave. $30-$45 almamatertacoma.com

Nov. 1-5

Disney on Ice: “Dare to Dream”

Various times. Nov. 1-5. ShoWare Center at Kent, 625 W. James St., Kent. showarecenter.com

Nov. 2

Los Angeles Azules

Mexican band performs cumbia sonidera, a variation of Colombian cumbia with accordion and synthesizer effects. p.m. Nov. 2. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $35-$75 stgpresents.org

Nov. 2 and Nov. 4

Tacoma Opera: “Lucia di Lammermoor”

7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. Nov. 4. Federal Way Performing Arts Center & Event Center. Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $26-$81. 253-835-7010, www.tacomaopera.com

