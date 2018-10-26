Events for the week ahead: Bourbon and Bacon Fest, Bird Lover’s Weekend, local theater, Tacoma City Ballet and more happenings

Saturday
Warm up for fall at Bourbon and Bacon Fest
You can warm yourself with spirits by distilleries from across the country while tasting bacon treats from local and regional restaurants at Saturday’s Bourbon and Bacon Fest. There’ll be Kentucky bourbon and Tennessee whiskey and scotch with roots from across the Atlantic. Sessions will be from 1:30-4 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. at the Tacoma Armory, 1001 S. Yakima Ave. General admission is $47; VIP experience $117; and safe driver $47. Go to tacoma.bourbonandbaconfest.com for more information.
Saturday
Beatles and Rolling Stones (sort of) face off
Two tribute bands will battle it out in the Beatles vs. Stones Musical Showdown on Saturday at the Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Representing the Fab Four will be Abbey Road and Satisfaction will personify the Rolling Stones. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. event are $35, $55 and $65, and available by phone at 253-591-5894 or online at broadwaycenter.org
Friday (Oct. 26) — Sunday
Bird Lovers’ Weekend takes flight at Museum of Glass
The annual Bird Lovers’ Weekend, hosted by the Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma, is devoted to the love of birds. Activities will include Finnish glassblowers in the hot shop, plus hands-on activities and performances in the Grand Hall. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. The event is included in museum admission — $17 adults; $14 seniors, students and military; $5 kids 6-12; and free for children under 6. Go to museumofglass.org/iittala-bird-lovers-weekend for the details.
Friday (Oct. 26) — Sunday
Just in time for Halloween: Dracula
Reflecting the “All Hallow’s Eve” time of year, the Tacoma City Ballet will perform “Dracula: A Romantic Ballet” this weekend at the Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. The original ballet is fashioned from the classic tale of Vlad the Impaler, the Transylvanian count Dracula. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $17 and are available at fwpaec.org
Friday (Oct. 26) — Nov. 4
Tacoma Opera begins its season with a tragic story
Tacoma Opera will kick off its season with the classic “Lucia di Lammermoor” by Gaetano Donizetti. Set in foggy medieval Scotland, the opera tells the tragic story of Lucia, her lost true love and eventual “mad scene” where she loses her mind. It will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Theater on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $26-$56 and available at 253-627-7789 or tacomaopera.com. It also will be performed 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. Tickets are $26-$81 and available at 253-835-7010 or tacomaopera.com
Friday (Oct. 26) — Nov. 11
A bewitching love story comes to Tacoma Little Theatre
“Bell, Book & Candle,” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre, is a bewitching love story of a modern-day witch and the results of a love spell. The play opens Friday and will continue to Nov. 11 at 210 N. I St., Tacoma. Recommended for aged 8 and older. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20-$24 with the Nov. 8 performance being pay what you can. For tickets, call 253-272-2281 or go online to tacomalittletheatre.com
Saturday — Nov. 4 (Oct. 27-Nov. 4)
These musical pirates need all the help they can get
With a mission to present musicals for families, young audiences and the very young, the Tacoma Musical Playhouse Family Theater will present “How I Became A Pirate,” opening Friday. The musical features a comical band of pirates looking for help to bury their treasure. Performances are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 3 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 4 at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Tickets are $12-$15 and available by phone at 253-565-6867 or online at tmp.org
Saturday (Oct. 27)
Costumed musicians to raise money for Tacoma Youth Symphony
The annual “A Night at the Movies” costume concert fund raiser will be this weekend to support the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association. Local youth in the symphony and orchestra will be decked out in Halloween costumes and perform music from movies that include “Frozen,” “Star Wars,” “Lion King” and “Phantom of the Opera.” The 7 p.m. concert Saturday is at Urban Grace Church, 902 Market St., Tacoma. Tickets are $18 and $26. Call 253-627-2792 for more information.
