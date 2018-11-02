Fun things to do in the South Sound

Saturday
Learn how to make nearly anything at Pierce County Makerfest
Pierce County MakerFest is for do-it-yourselfers and those who want to join the world of makers. The free community event will feature 50 exhibitors sharing everything from building, creating and crafting to coding and more. It’s sponsored by the Pierce County Library System, Puyallup Public Library, Tacoma Public Library and Timberland Libraries. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. For more information, go to makefest.pcls.us or call 253-548-3300.
Sunday (Nov. 4)
Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at the Tacoma Art Museum
The Tacoma Art Museum will host the 14th Annual Dia de los Muertos Free Community Celebration. There will be more than 30 community altars along with traditional Aztec dancers, sand tapete, art-making, traditional food, art vendors and performances. The free event will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at the Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Call 253-272-4258 for more information.
Saturday and Sunday
Regional artists will explain their work at the Jet City Comic Show
The Jet City Comic Show will focus on comic books and the regional artists who create them. Visitors can join in CosPlay, mingle with other comic lovers and learn about how comics are created. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $20 for Saturday, $15 for Sunday and $25 for a two-day pass. Go to jetcitycomicshow.com for more information.
Thursday
Celebrate the season with a night of cider sampling
You can celebrate the changing of the seasons with cider sampling at the Seattle Winter Cider Fest. There will be pumpkin ciders, spiced ciders, barrel-aged seasonal specialties along with live entertainment and food trucks. Tickets are $30 and include access to all the beverage sellers, unlimited 2-ounce sample pours and food samples. The festival will be from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Within Sodo, 2916 Utah Ave. S. Seattle. Tickets are at tinyurl.com/Winter-Ciders.
Saturday
Two bands’ worth of blues, rockabilly and jazz
Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints will take the stage Saturday along with Sundae and Mr. Goessl, playing blues, rockabilly and jazz. With roots in Americana, swing, rock ‘n’ roll, honky tonks and roadhouses, Pereira & the Gin Joints bring their own angle to classic favorites. Sundae and Goessl perform everything from hits from the 1920s to modern classics. The 21-and-older show will be at 8 p.m. at Fawcett Hall, 1322 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. Tickets are $12 and $50 VIP and available at tinyurl.com/yaththto
Saturday and Sunday
America’s Largest Antique & Collectible Show returns
In its second foray into the Puget Sound area, the America’s Largest Antique & Collectible Show is returning with 400 booths offering vintage items, rare books, clothing, estate jewelry and more. The show will be from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Admission is $7. To find more, go to christinepalmer.net
Saturday
Head back to the ‘50s at LeMay Family sock hop
You can step back into the time of poodle skirts, rock ‘n’ roll and classic cars at the annual Sock Hop at LeMay Family Collection at Marymount, 325 152nd St. E., Tacoma. Come dressed in your best ‘50s outfits to dance and support the preservation efforts and community programs at LeMay. The dance will be from 6-11 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $40 ($35 for members) and available online at lemaymarymount.org
Friday (Nov. 2) — Nov. 11
Beautiful tables and more at Lakewold Gardens
The 20th annual Beautiful Tables Showcase will celebrate the art of entertaining and honor Eulalie Wagner, the former owner of Lakewold Gardens. There will be more than 25 decorated tables to check out and the opportunity to explore the gardens. It will be from10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday and Nov. 8-11 at Lakewold Gardens, 12317 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood. Tickets are $15 ($10 for members) and available at the door.
