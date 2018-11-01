A dozen-plus things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Through Nov. 4
“Velveteen Rabbit” presented by Lakewood Playhouse
The story of a stuffed toy rabbit’s quest to become real through the love of a child. Oct. 26-Nov. 4. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $15. 253-588-0042. lakewoodplayhouse.org
Through Nov. 11
“Bell, Book & Candle” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
Recommended for ages 8 and up. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $20-$25. Nov. 8 is pay what you can. 253-272-2281. tacomalittletheatre.com
Through Nov. 4.
“How I Became A Pirate” presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse Family Theater
11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 3; 2 p.m. Nov. 4. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $12-$15. 253-565-6867. tmp.org
Nov. 2-5
Disney on Ice: “Dare to Dream”
Various times. Nov. 1-5. ShoWare Center at Kent, 625 W. James St., Kent. showarecenter.com
Nov. 2
Los Angeles Azules
Mexican band performs cumbia sonidera, a variation of Colombian cumbia with accordion and synthesizer effects. 8 p.m. Nov. 2. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $35-$75. stgpresents.org
Nov. 2 and Nov. 4
Tacoma Opera: “Lucia di Lammermoor”
7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. Nov. 4. Federal Way Performing Arts Center & Event Center. Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $26-$81. 253-835-7010. www.tacomaopera.com
Nov. 3.
6 Guitars
Music, comedy and characters. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. Adult, $21; student or senior, $18. 253-931-3043. app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=91272
Nov. 5
Cloud Nothings
8 p.m. Nov. 5. Neumos, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle. $18. 206-709-9442. neumos.com
Celtic Thunder
7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $23.50-$79. stgpresents.org
Nov. 8-25
“Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike”
A Chekhov-inspired family quibble about the relationships — and dysfunctions — among siblings. Nov. 8-25. Theater on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets: preview night, $12; regular performances, $19, $29, $42. 253-591-5894. broadwaycenter.org
Nov. 9
“Under the Streetlamp”
Featuring lead cast members from “Jersey Boys” and other Broadway shows. 6 p.m. Nov. 9. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. Starting at $35. 253-835-7010. fwpaec.org/under-the-streetlamp
Nov. 10
The Commodores
8 p.m. Nov. 10. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $35-$75. Ticketmaster.
The Legendary Ladies of Motown Featuring Mary Wilson & Martha Reeves
8 p.m. Nov. 10. Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. $27-$57. stgpresents.org
Nov. 10 and Nov. 11
“Through the Portal” planetarium concert
Composer, harpist and multi-instrumentalist David Helfand and violist and violinist Justin Lader performing original music coordinated with dome visuals. 5 and 7 p.m. Nov. 10; 1 p.m. Nov. 11. Pierce College Science Dome, 9401 Farwest Drive SW, Lakewood. $15. wp.pierce.ctc.edu/blog/sciencedome
Nov. 11
Jazz Live at Marine View featuring the LaVon Hardison Quintet
5 p.m. Nov. 11. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free. 253-229-9206. marineviewpc.org
