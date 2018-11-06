David Helfand, left, and Justin Lader will perform original music coordinated with visuals at “Through the Portal,” a planetarium concert Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 at the Pierce College Science Dome in Lakewood.
A dozen-plus things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

November 06, 2018 11:19 AM

Through Nov. 11

“Bell, Book & Candle” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre

Recommended for ages 8 and up. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $20-$25. Nov. 8 is pay what you can. 253-272-2281. tacomalittletheatre.com

Through Nov. 25

“Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike”

A Chekhov-inspired family quibble about the relationships — and dysfunctions — among siblings. Nov. 8-25. Theater on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets: preview night, $12; regular performances, $19, $29, $42. 253-591-5894. broadwaycenter.org

Nov. 9

“Under the Streetlamp”

Featuring lead cast members from “Jersey Boys” and other Broadway shows. 6 p.m. Nov. 9. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. Starting at $35. 253-835-7010. fwpaec.org/under-the-streetlamp

Lisa Donovan Co. Concert

With Ainsley Costello. 7 p.m. Nov. 9. Ocean5, 5268 Point Fosdick Drive NW, Gig Harbor. Free. 253-857-7529 o5social.com/specials

Nov. 10

The Commodores

8 p.m. Nov. 10. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $35-$75. Ticketmaster.

The Legendary Ladies of Motown Featuring Mary Wilson & Martha Reeves

8 p.m. Nov. 10. Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. $27-$57. stgpresents.org

Nov. 10 and Nov. 11

“Through the Portal” planetarium concert

Composer, harpist and multi-instrumentalist David Helfand and violist and violinist Justin Lader performing original music coordinated with dome visuals. 5 and 7 p.m. Nov. 10; 1 p.m. Nov. 11. Pierce College Science Dome, 9401 Farwest Drive SW, Lakewood. $15. wp.pierce.ctc.edu/blog/sciencedome

Nov. 11

Jazz Live at Marine View featuring the LaVon Hardison Quintet

5 p.m. Nov. 11. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free. 253-229-9206. marineviewpc.org

Nov. 13

The Vienna Boys Choir

7:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle.

Nov. 15

Hip Hop Nutcracker with MC Kurtis Blow

7:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $29, $49, $75, $89. 253-591-5894. broadwaycenter.org

Black Violin

7:30 p.m. Nov. 15. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $31-$71stgpresents.org

Nov. 16

Laura Veirs, Whitney Balen, Mike Dumovich

Live music. 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Alma Mater Tacoma, 1322 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $15 on Ticket Fly; $20 at the door. 206-455-1392. facebook.com/events/242762616437033

“An Evening With Rita Rudner”

8 p.m. Nov. 16. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. 253-835-7010. fwpaec.org/rita-rudner

Fall Arts & Concert Series in University Place

Signature Brass Quintet and painter and photographer Trinda Love. 7 p.m. Nov. 16. University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Square. $15 adults; $5 students: free for UP for Arts members. Tickets available at the door. www.upforarts.org

Michael Kleinschmidt, organist

Playing works by J. S. Bach, William Byrd, Michelangelo Rossi, Dieterich Buxtehude and Jehan Alain. 12:10 p.m. Nov. 16. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-383-1569 christchurchtacoma.org

Nov. 16-18

“The Veterans Day Project” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre

Play uses fictional service members’ letters home to share personal wartime experiences over the last 100 years. Some strong language. Recommended for ages 13 and up. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and Nov. 17; 2 p.m. Nov. 18. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $15. Free for veterans. 253-272-2281. wwwtacomalittletheatre.com

Nov. 17

Symphony Tacoma: “Symphonie Fantastique”

Featuring pianist Henry Kramer. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $24-$85. symphonytacoma.org

Tacoma Young Artists Orchestra: “Slavonic Dance”

7 p.m. Nov. 17. Urban Grace Church, 902 Market St., Tacoma. $12, $15 and $25. 253-627-2792.

Stunt Dogs

2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way. 253-835-7010. fwpaec.org/stunt-dogs

The 3 Little Pigs - AveKids

2 p.m. Nov. 17. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. $10 253-931-3043 app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=91276

Nov. 18

Tacoma Youth Symphony: “From the Bohemian Forests”

3 p.m. Nov. 8. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $12, $15 and $26. 253-627-2792.

