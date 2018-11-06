A dozen-plus things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Through Nov. 11
“Bell, Book & Candle” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
Recommended for ages 8 and up. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $20-$25. Nov. 8 is pay what you can. 253-272-2281. tacomalittletheatre.com
Through Nov. 25
“Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike”
A Chekhov-inspired family quibble about the relationships — and dysfunctions — among siblings. Nov. 8-25. Theater on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets: preview night, $12; regular performances, $19, $29, $42. 253-591-5894. broadwaycenter.org
Nov. 9
“Under the Streetlamp”
Featuring lead cast members from “Jersey Boys” and other Broadway shows. 6 p.m. Nov. 9. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. Starting at $35. 253-835-7010. fwpaec.org/under-the-streetlamp
Lisa Donovan Co. Concert
With Ainsley Costello. 7 p.m. Nov. 9. Ocean5, 5268 Point Fosdick Drive NW, Gig Harbor. Free. 253-857-7529 o5social.com/specials
Nov. 10
The Commodores
8 p.m. Nov. 10. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $35-$75. Ticketmaster.
The Legendary Ladies of Motown Featuring Mary Wilson & Martha Reeves
8 p.m. Nov. 10. Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. $27-$57. stgpresents.org
Nov. 10 and Nov. 11
“Through the Portal” planetarium concert
Composer, harpist and multi-instrumentalist David Helfand and violist and violinist Justin Lader performing original music coordinated with dome visuals. 5 and 7 p.m. Nov. 10; 1 p.m. Nov. 11. Pierce College Science Dome, 9401 Farwest Drive SW, Lakewood. $15. wp.pierce.ctc.edu/blog/sciencedome
Nov. 11
Jazz Live at Marine View featuring the LaVon Hardison Quintet
5 p.m. Nov. 11. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free. 253-229-9206. marineviewpc.org
Nov. 13
The Vienna Boys Choir
7:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle.
Nov. 15
Hip Hop Nutcracker with MC Kurtis Blow
7:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $29, $49, $75, $89. 253-591-5894. broadwaycenter.org
Black Violin
7:30 p.m. Nov. 15. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $31-$71stgpresents.org
Nov. 16
Laura Veirs, Whitney Balen, Mike Dumovich
Live music. 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Alma Mater Tacoma, 1322 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $15 on Ticket Fly; $20 at the door. 206-455-1392. facebook.com/events/242762616437033
“An Evening With Rita Rudner”
8 p.m. Nov. 16. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. 253-835-7010. fwpaec.org/rita-rudner
Fall Arts & Concert Series in University Place
Signature Brass Quintet and painter and photographer Trinda Love. 7 p.m. Nov. 16. University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Square. $15 adults; $5 students: free for UP for Arts members. Tickets available at the door. www.upforarts.org
Michael Kleinschmidt, organist
Playing works by J. S. Bach, William Byrd, Michelangelo Rossi, Dieterich Buxtehude and Jehan Alain. 12:10 p.m. Nov. 16. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-383-1569 christchurchtacoma.org
Nov. 16-18
“The Veterans Day Project” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
Play uses fictional service members’ letters home to share personal wartime experiences over the last 100 years. Some strong language. Recommended for ages 13 and up. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and Nov. 17; 2 p.m. Nov. 18. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $15. Free for veterans. 253-272-2281. wwwtacomalittletheatre.com
Nov. 17
Symphony Tacoma: “Symphonie Fantastique”
Featuring pianist Henry Kramer. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $24-$85. symphonytacoma.org
Tacoma Young Artists Orchestra: “Slavonic Dance”
7 p.m. Nov. 17. Urban Grace Church, 902 Market St., Tacoma. $12, $15 and $25. 253-627-2792.
Stunt Dogs
2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way. 253-835-7010. fwpaec.org/stunt-dogs
The 3 Little Pigs - AveKids
2 p.m. Nov. 17. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. $10 253-931-3043 app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=91276
Nov. 18
Tacoma Youth Symphony: “From the Bohemian Forests”
3 p.m. Nov. 8. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $12, $15 and $26. 253-627-2792.
