Fun things to do in the South Sound

Sunday
Joe Walsh’s VetsAid concert coming to the Tacoma Dome
In a musical tribute to veterans, Joe Walsh is bringing VetsAid to the Tacoma Dome. The concert at 6 p.m. Sunday will feature sets by Don Henley, James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, Haim and Walsh, plus a special guest appearance by Ringo Star. Tickets start at $29 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Saturday and Sunday
Ceremonies to honor nation’s veterans
To recognize the military and its veterans, these local Veterans Day observances and ceremonies will be held through Sunday:
▪ The 53rd annual Veterans Day Parade and Observance in downtown Auburn. The Veterans Day National Committee and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs have designated the event a regional site for honoring the military. It will start at 11 a.m. Saturday on Main Street. There will be information booths and displays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Go to tinyurl.com/kty57p3 for more information.
▪ The Puyallup Veterans Day Program. U.S. Rep. Denny Heck will be guest speaker and the Rogers High School Wind Ensemble will play music from the World War I era. The free event will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Puyallup Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian.
▪ The Washington State History Museum’s Veterans Day World War I Weaponry Presentation and Talk. Cowlitz County Museum Director Joseph Govednik will explain the history behind American World War I technology. The talk will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Admission is free for retired and active duty military and their families, with ID. Regular admission is $14 for adults; $11 for students and seniors. Go to washingtonhistory.org/events for more information.
▪ Gig Harbor BSA Troop 282’s Veteran’s Day Ceremony. The traditional ceremony from 11 a.m.-noon Sunday at Skansie Brothers Park, 3211 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor, will present a flag ceremony, a speaker, a flag retirement ceremony, a Boy Scout honor guard and a 21-gun salute. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.
Friday (Nov. 9) — Nov. 25
“Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike” all about quibbling siblings
“Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike” — a Chekhov-inspired family quibbling about the relationships and dysfunctions among siblings — will open Friday (Nov. 9) and continue through Nov. 25 at Theater on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16-18 and Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee Nov. 25. Tickets are $19, $29 and $42. Call 253-591-5894 or go online to tacomaartsalive.org to buy tickets.
Saturday — Sunday
Planetarium concert will fill Science Dome with original music
The “Through the Portal” planetarium concert will fill the Pierce College Science Dome with original music by composer, harpist and multi-instrumentalist David Helfand and violist and violinist Justin Lader. The performance will feature harp, guitar, viola, mellotron and percussion. Performances will be at 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the science dome, 9401 Farwest Drive SW, Lakewood. Tickets are $15 and are available at wp.pierce.ctc.edu/blog/sciencedome
Thursday
Re-imaging “The Nutcracker” from a hip hop view
“Hip Hop Nutcracker” with MC Kurtis Blow will offer a contemporary re-imagination of Tchaikovsky’s timeless music in a performance featuring a dozen dancers, a DJ and a violinist. The show tells the story of the moment Maria-Clara’s parents first meet in a nightclub. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $29, $49, $75 and $89. Get them by phone at 253-591-5894 or online at tacomaartsalive.org
Saturday
Winter Beer Festival to serve up goods from 31 breweries
The South Sound Winter Beer Festival at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall will showcase IPAs, porters, stouts and beers befitting the cold months ahead. Thirty-one Washington breweries will be on hand from noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and include a commemorative tasting cup along with six 5-ounce sample tastes. Designated driver tickets are $5 at the door. Go to washingtonbeer.com for tickets and more information.
Friday (Nov. 9)
Latest Warren Miller movie all about Warren Miller
For the 69th year, Warren Miller Entertainment will present a new ski and snowboard film. “Face of Winter” celebrates the late Warren Miller, his legacy and the places and people he influenced throughout his long career. The movie features tributes by Jonny Mosely, Marcus Caston, Seth Wescott and Forrest Jillson. It will be shown at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Tickets are available at tacomaartsalive.org.
Friday (Nov. 9) — Saturday
Michael Yo’s comedy headed for the Tacoma Comedy Club
Michael Yo, the actor and stand-up comedian, is known for hosting “The Insider” on CBS and the “Yo Show” on Yahoo! TV. He is touring the country on his “Hot Mess Tour” and will do four shows Friday (Nov. 9) and Saturday at the Tacoma Comedy Club, 933 Market St. Times are 7:30 and 10 p.m. Tickets range from $16-$28 and are available online at tacomacomedyclub.com
Comments