Two dozen-plus things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Through Nov. 25
“Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike”
A Chekhov-inspired family quibble about the relationships — and dysfunctions — among siblings. Nov. 8-25. Theater on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets: preview night, $12; regular performances, $19, $29, $42. 253-591-5894. broadwaycenter.org
Through Dec. 30
“Annie” presented by the 5th Avenue Theatre
Nov. 23-Dec. 30. 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle. 206-625-1900. 5thavenue.org
Nov. 23
Jane Lynch: “A Swingin’ Little Christmas”
7:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $29-$85 253-591-5894. tacomaartslive.org
Nov. 23 and Nov. 24
“A Taffeta Christmas” presented by the Paradise Theatre
Family friendly holiday musical. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Key Peninsula Civic Center, 17010 S. Vaughn Rd. NW, Vaughn. Tickets available online. paradisetheatre.thundertix.com/events/140427
Nov. 23-Dec. 16
“White Christmas” presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse
Nov. 23-Dec. 16. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Adult, $31; military, student and senior, $29; child (12 and younger) $22. 253-565-6867. tmp.org
“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” presented by Lakewood Playhouse
Nov. 23-Dec. 16. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. Lakewood. 253-588-0042. lakewoodplayhouse.org
Nov. 24
Amy Schumer
8 p.m. Nov. 24. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $29-$125 stgpresents.org
Imago Theatre: “Frogz!”
An intersection of vaudeville, cirque and mime. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $22-$42 253-591-5894. tacomaartslive.org
Nov. 25
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
3 p.m. Nov. 25. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma. $45.50-$79.50. Ticketmaster
Nov. 27
Oleaje Flamenco
Expressing the essence of Flamenco. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Alma Mater Tacoma, 1322 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $20-$2.5 253-906-8496
Nov. 28
“Science Fair” presented by the Gig Harbor Film Festival
6:30 p.m. Nov. 28. Galaxy Uptown Theatre, 4649 Point Fosdick Drive NW, Gig Harbor. $10 at the door. Free for Gig Harbor Film Festival members. gigharborfilm.org
Christmas with Selah
Selah and Geoffrey Andrews perform Christmas songs. 7 p.m. Nov. 28. Temple Theatre, 47 St. Helens Ave, Tacoma. Starts at $25. 800-838-3006. brownpapertickets.com/event/3579828
Nov. 29 and Nov. 30
“Celebrate” presented by Pacific Ballroom Dance
Holiday concert. 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and Nov. 30. Auburn Performing Arts Center, 702 4th St. NE, Auburn. $15-$18 253-507-3461. pacificballroom.org
Nov. 30
Casting Crowns
7 p.m. Nov. 30. McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle. $32-$72 Ticketmaster.
“Arts Are Education” presented by Dance Theatre Northwest
Dance performances and arts education lectures. Program includes jazz, tap and ballet pieces. 1:15 p.m. Nov. 30. Sunset Primary, 4523 97th Ave. W., University Place. Free 253-778-6534. DTNW.org
“Pasajera — An Evening of Flamenco”
Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes with guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist/dancer Jose Moreno. 8 p.m. Nov. 30. The New Frontier Lounge, 301 E. 25th St., Tacoma. $22; $17 students; $35 VIP seating. 206-409-2161. savannahf.com
South Sound Classical Choir: “Light of Christmas”
7:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2306 Milton Way, Milton. Free. 253-460-2662. southsoundclassicalchoir.org
Tacoma Noise Rodeo
Each artist given 30 minutes to present their vision of sounds. Afterwards the three artists play a 30-minute collaborative jam. 7 p.m. Nov. 30. Alma Mater Tacoma, 1322 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. Free. facebook.com/events/2303471726550619
“Winter’s Return: A Celebration in Music”
7 p.m. Nov. 30. St. Germain Episcopal Church, 600 N. Lake Cushman Rd., Hoodsport. $15 suggested. opland-freeman.com/Hoodsport/
Dec. 1
“A Taffeta Christmas” presented by the Paradise Theatre
Family friendly holiday musical. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Rosedale Community Hall, 8205 86th Ave. NW, Gig Harbor. Tickets available online. paradisetheatre.thundertix.com/events/140425
“National Geographic: Symphony For Our World”
National Geographic footage with an original symphony. 8 p.m. Dec. 1. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $40-$100. stgpresents.org
“Christmas Breath of Aire” concert
More than 80 singers perform traditional and new renditions of Christmas music. 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Central Lutheran Church, 409 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. $16-$32. 253-383-3751. CentralLutheranChurch.com/donate
South Sound Strings Harp Ensemble concert
Annual Christmas Concert. 3 p.m. Dec. 1. University of Puget Sound — Schneebeck Concert Hall, Union Ave., Tacoma. Free. 253-797-9424.
Dec. 1 and Dec. 2
“Days of Beauty”
Updated Christmas classics, Norwegian folk songs and gospel hymns. 7 p.m. Dec. 1. First Presbyterian Church, 20 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. 3 p.m. Dec. 2. Steilacoom Community Church, 1603 Rainier St., Steilacoom. $17 at the door or $15 online. sonorochoralsociety.com
Dec. 2
Symphony Tacoma: “Sounds of the Season”
Featuring soprano Marlette Buchanan, Tacoma Symphony Voices and the Tacoma Youth Chorus. 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $24-$85. symphonytacoma.org
Federal Way Symphony: “The Messiah”
2 p.m. Dec. 2. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $34-$49. 235-835-7010. fwpaec.org
Rainier Ringers: “Growing Up With Christmas”
Handbell ensemble presents Christmas concert. 4 p.m. Dec. 2. Little Church on the Prairie, 6310 Motor Ave. SW, Lakewood. Donations accepted. 253-307-5963. rainierringers.org
Sing Along “Messiah”
Professional instrumentalists and vocal soloists. 2 p.m. Dec. 2. Christ Lutheran Church, 8211 112th St. SW, Lakewood. Free. 253-582-0331. christlutheranlakewood.com
South Sound Classical Choir: “Light of Christmas”
3 p.m. Dec. 2. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free 253-460-2662 southsoundclassicalchoir.org
