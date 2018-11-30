Events for the week ahead:

Friday (Nov. 30) — Saturday
Festival of Trees to offer more than 40 decorated trees
The annual Festival of Trees is not only a beautiful display of decorated trees but also a major fund raiser for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. You can view the more than 40 decorated trees from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Broadway. Admission is $6 for adults; $2 for kids 5-12 and free for children younger than 5. To learn more go to multicare.org/festival
Friday (Nov. 30) — Sunday
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Nearly 1,000 displays at the Tacoma Festival of the Nativity
This weekend’s Tacoma Festival of the Nativity will offer nearly 1,000 nativity displays from around the world, plus a live nativity and family nativity photos. Visitors can use the genealogy library and hear live musical performances throughout the festival. A Handel’s “Messiah” singalong will be at 7 p.m. Saturday. Hours are 6-9 p.m. Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1102 S. Earl St., Tacoma. Admission is free. For more information, go to tacomanativity.org
Saturday
LeAnn Rimes tour comes to the Emerald Queen Casino
Multi-award winner LeAnn Rimes is touring the country on her “It’s Christmas Eve” tour and will stop at the Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma, for an 8 p.m. concert Saturday. Tickets are $35-$80 and available through Ticketmaster.
Saturday —Sunday
Three community festivities in the holiday spirit
Here are three community holiday festivities happening this weekend.
▪ The Sixth Avenue Santa Parade will take over the Sixth Avenue Business District on Sunday with music, dancers, refreshments and Santa. The family-friendly event will start at 2:30 p.m. at the Crescent Moon’s parking lot. The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. and travel from State Street to Alder Street. More information is available at facebook.com/6thavenuesantaparade
▪ Sumner will kick off its holiday season Saturday with the Santa Parade. In addition to meeting Santa, visitors can enjoy singing, dancing and the parade down Main Street from Sumner High School to Heritage Park. From from 3-4:30 p.m.
▪ Fircrest will host its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday. There will be photos with Santa, live music, cookies and warm drinks. The tree lighting will be at 7 p.m. at Alice Peers Park, Regents Boulevard and Electron Way. Refreshments will follow at the Community Center, 555 Contra Costa Ave.
Monday
Swing Reunion Orchestra brings a night of Big Band music
Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s Swing Reunion Orchestra will offer its annual tradition of swinging holiday music featuring Big Band songs by Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Chick Webb, Count Basie and others. The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the theater, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating and available at tmp.org
Thursday — Dec. 8
‘Nativity Ballet’ tells the story of Jesus’ birth
Celebrating 30 years of dancing, the Metropolitan Ballet of Tacoma will present the “Nativity Ballet,” the story of Jesus’ birth told through classical ballet. The family-friendly performance is free. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday-Dec. 7 and 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at Mount Tahoma High School, 4634 S 74th St, Tacoma. Call 253-472-5359 to reserve tickets.
Friday (Nov. 30) — Sunday
Shopping, food and music at Victorian Country Christmas
The annual Victorian Country Christmas will provide a dose of good old-fashioned holiday spirit this weekend at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. The Victorian village will have more than 500 stores, plus samples of gourmet food and treats, professional stage shows, a singing Nativity and concerts. Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for students and seniors, $8 for military and free for kids 5 and younger on Friday; $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $9 for military on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is cash only at the gate. Tickets also are available online at thefair.com
Comments