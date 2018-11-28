Entertainment

Two dozen-plus things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Compiled from community submissions

November 28, 2018 10:56 AM

Kaitlyn Terrill-Rose, left, and Tasha Smith are part of the cast of the Tacoma Musical Playhouse presentation of “White Christmas.”
Through Dec. 16

“White Christmas” presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse

Nov. 23-Dec. 16. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Adult, $31; military, student and senior, $29; child (12 and younger) $22. 253-565-6867. tmp.org

“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” presented by Lakewood Playhouse

Nov. 23-Dec. 16. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. Lakewood. 253-588-0042. lakewoodplayhouse.org

Through Dec. 30

“Annie” presented by the 5th Avenue Theatre

Nov. 23-Dec. 30. 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle. 206-625-1900. 5thavenue.org

Nov. 29 and Nov. 30

“Celebrate” presented by Pacific Ballroom Dance

Holiday concert. 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and Nov. 30. Auburn Performing Arts Center, 702 4th St. NE, Auburn. $15-$18 253-507-3461. pacificballroom.org

Nov. 30

Casting Crowns

7 p.m. Nov. 30. McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle. $32-$72 Ticketmaster.

“Arts Are Education” presented by Dance Theatre Northwest

Dance performances and arts education lectures. Program includes jazz, tap and ballet pieces. 1:15 p.m. Nov. 30. Sunset Primary, 4523 97th Ave. W., University Place. Free 253-778-6534. DTNW.org

“Pasajera — An Evening of Flamenco”

Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes with guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist/dancer Jose Moreno. 8 p.m. Nov. 30. The New Frontier Lounge, 301 E. 25th St., Tacoma. $22; $17 students; $35 VIP seating. 206-409-2161. savannahf.com

South Sound Classical Choir: “Light of Christmas”

7:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2306 Milton Way, Milton. Free. 253-460-2662. southsoundclassicalchoir.org

Tacoma Noise Rodeo

Each artist given 30 minutes to present their vision of sounds. Afterwards the three artists play a 30-minute collaborative jam. 7 p.m. Nov. 30. Alma Mater Tacoma, 1322 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. Free. facebook.com/events/2303471726550619

“Winter’s Return: A Celebration in Music”

7 p.m. Nov. 30. St. Germain Episcopal Church, 600 N. Lake Cushman Rd., Hoodsport. $15 suggested. opland-freeman.com/Hoodsport/

Dec. 1

“A Taffeta Christmas” presented by the Paradise Theatre

Family friendly holiday musical. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Rosedale Community Hall, 8205 86th Ave. NW, Gig Harbor. Tickets available online. paradisetheatre.thundertix.com/events/140425

“National Geographic: Symphony For Our World”

National Geographic footage with an original symphony. 8 p.m. Dec. 1. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $40-$100. stgpresents.org

“Christmas Breath of Aire” concert

More than 80 singers perform traditional and new renditions of Christmas music. 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Central Lutheran Church, 409 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. $16-$32. 253-383-3751. CentralLutheranChurch.com/donate

South Sound Strings Harp Ensemble concert

Annual Christmas Concert. 3 p.m. Dec. 1. University of Puget Sound — Schneebeck Concert Hall, Union Ave., Tacoma. Free. 253-797-9424.

Dec. 1 and Dec. 2

“Days of Beauty”

Updated Christmas classics, Norwegian folk songs and gospel hymns. 7 p.m. Dec. 1. First Presbyterian Church, 20 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. 3 p.m. Dec. 2. Steilacoom Community Church, 1603 Rainier St., Steilacoom. $17 at the door or $15 online. sonorochoralsociety.com

Dec. 2

Symphony Tacoma: “Sounds of the Season”

Featuring soprano Marlette Buchanan, Tacoma Symphony Voices and the Tacoma Youth Chorus. 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $24-$85. symphonytacoma.org

Federal Way Symphony: “The Messiah”

2 p.m. Dec. 2. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $34-$49. 235-835-7010. fwpaec.org

Rainier Ringers: “Growing Up With Christmas”

Handbell ensemble presents Christmas concert. 4 p.m. Dec. 2. Little Church on the Prairie, 6310 Motor Ave. SW, Lakewood. Donations accepted. 253-307-5963. rainierringers.org

Sing Along “Messiah”

Professional instrumentalists and vocal soloists. 2 p.m. Dec. 2. Christ Lutheran Church, 8211 112th St. SW, Lakewood. Free. 253-582-0331. christlutheranlakewood.com

South Sound Classical Choir: “Light of Christmas”

3 p.m. Dec. 2. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free 253-460-2662 southsoundclassicalchoir.org

Dec. 6-8

Metropolitan Ballet of Tacoma: Nativity Ballet”

The story of Jesus’ birth told through classical ballet. 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 and 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at Metropolitan Ballet Tacoma, 5435 South Tacoma Way, suite A. Free. 253-472-5359 to reserve tickets.

Dec. 7

The Kingston Trio

7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. 253-835-7010 fwpaec.org/the-kingston-trio

“So You Think You Can Dance Live”

8 p.m. Dec. 7. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $35.50-$85.50. stgpresents.org

South Sound Classical Choir: “Light of Christmas”

7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave., Puyallup. Free. 253-460-2662 southsoundclassicalchoir.org

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical”

7 p.m. Dec. 7. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. $14-$22 at the door. 253-931-3043

Windham Hill’s Winter Solstice

Guitarist Will Ackerman and singer, fiddler, pianist and songwriter Barbara Higbie. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $39, $49, $59. 253-591-5894 tacomaartslive.org

Dec. 7 and Dec. 8

“A Taffeta Christmas” presented by the Paradise Theatre

Family friendly holiday musical. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Rosedale Community Hall, 8205 86th Ave. NW, Gig Harbor. Tickets available online. paradisetheatre.thundertix.com/events/140425

Dec. 7-30

“Scrooge! The Musical” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre

Adapted from the 1970 musical film. Dec. 7-30. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $22-$27. 253-272-2281 tacomalittletheatre.com

Dec. 9

Harbor Wind Ensemble

Holiday concert. 7 p.m. Dec. 9. Gig Harbor High School auditorium, 5101 Rosedale St. NW, Gig Harbor. Free. 360-850-8157. www.narrowsmusicsociety.org

