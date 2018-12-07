Fun things to do this next week

Friday (Dec. 7) — Sunday
Three days of Harry Potter at Weekend of Wizardry
Hogwarts lovers, grab your robes and wands and join the celebration of Harry Potter at the Weekend of Wizardry at the Hotel Murano- Bicentennial Pavillion, 1320 Broadway Plaza, Tacoma. Celebrities will include Chris Rankin, Stan Yanevski and Paul Warren. There will be activities, autographs, photos and meet-ups. Hours are 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to weekendofwizardry.com
Friday (Dec. 7) — Saturday
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Holiday tree lightings and Santa visits
Holiday celebrations this weekend:
▪ The City of Lakewood will host its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Festivities on Saturday at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW. There will be a holiday market and craft fair, visits with Santa, a community parade and the lighting of the tree. Hours are noon-6:30 p.m. Free. For more information, go to cityoflakewood.us/parks-and-recreation/special-events
▪ The City of Lakewood’s Jingle Bell Rock 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run or Walk will Saturday, starting at 10: 45 a.m. There will be a costume contest and dog costume contest along with soup and s’mores after the run. Meet at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW. For more information, go to cityoflakewood.us/parks-and-recreation/special-events
▪ University Place will hosts its Annual Tree Lighting from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Market Square on Bridgeport Way. School performances will start at 4:30 p.m., Santa will arrive at 5 p.m. and the lighting of the tree will be at 6 p.m.
▪ Santa Will Visit Old Town at the Job Carr Cabin Museum, 2350 N. 30th St., Tacoma. Hours are 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday. The family-friendly afternoon will feature performances by local holiday choirs, kids’ take-home craft projects, refreshments and photos with Santa. A non-perishable food item is requested. More information is available at 253-627-5405 or at facebook.com/events/1932968766730648
Saturday
Seattle Men’s Chorus back at the Rialto Theater for two shows
The Seattle Men’s Chorus will return to the Rialto Theater, 210 S. Ninth St., Tacoma, for its “Jingle All the Way” performances. The group will perform beloved carols and fresh takes on holiday classics. Shows will be at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35, $45 and $55 and are available by phone at 253-591-5894 or online at tacomaartslive.org
Friday (Dec. 7) and Sunday
Last two “Light of Christmas” performances this weekend
The South Sound Classical Choir will bring 50 to 60 volunteers to local venues for its “Light of Christmas” concerts, which feature the works of Hayden, Mendelssohn, Handel, Rachmaninov, Elgar, Gjiello and others. The last two performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave., Puyallup, and 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 N. J St., Tacoma. Free.
Friday (Dec. 7) — Dec. 30
‘Scrooge! The Musical’ starts its run at Tacoma Little Theatre
Adapted from the 1970 movie, the stage production of “Scrooge! The Musical” will open Friday (Dec. 7) and run through Dec. 30 at the Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Added performances will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, plus 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26 and Dec. 27. Tickets are $22-$27 and available by phone at 253-272-2281 or online at tacomalittletheatre.com
Through Feb. 2
Ice skating rink opens at Point Ruston
The Indigo Frozen Fountain Ice Skating Rink is open through Feb. 2 at Point Ruston, 5005 Ruston Way, Tacoma, with a larger rink, music and seasonal decor. Hours are 4-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon-10 p.m. Sundays with special holiday hours. Admission is $14 with skate rental, $12 with personal skates, $12.50 for kids 10 and younger, military and seniors. To learn more, go to pointruston.com/frozen-fountain-ice-skating-rink
Friday (Dec. 8) —Sunday
Jurassic Quest dinosaurs highlight interactive experience
The family-friendly interactive experience Jurassic Quest is coming to the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth St. SW, Puyallup with more than 50 animatronic dinosaurs to take visitors from the Middle Triassic to the Late Cretaceous eras. Hours are 3-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $20; $18 seniors and military. Go to thefair.com for more information.
Comments