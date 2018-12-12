A dozen-plus things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Through Dec. 16
“White Christmas” presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse
Nov. 23-Dec. 16. 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Adult, $31; military, student and senior, $29; child (12 and younger) $22. 253-565-6867. tmp.org
“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” presented by Lakewood Playhouse
Nov. 23-Dec. 16. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. Lakewood. 253-588-0042. lakewoodplayhouse.org
Through Dec. 30
“Scrooge! The Musical” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
Adapted from the 1970 musical film. Dec. 7-30. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $22-$27. 253-272-2281 tacomalittletheatre.com
Dec. 14
Symphony Tacoma: Handel’s “Messiah”
Featuring Tacoma Symphony Voices. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. St. Charles Borromeo, 7112 S. 12th St., Tacoma. $24-$85. symphonytacoma.org
Magical Strings
Featuring the Boulding family and guest artists. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Urban Grace Church, 902 Market St., Tacoma. 253-857-3716 magicalstrings.com
Dec. 15
Rainier Youth Choirs: “Good Cheer”
3 p.m. Dec. 15. New Hope Presbyterian Church, 19800 108th Ave. S.E., Kent. $15 online, $18 at the door. 253-315-3125. RainierYouthChoirs.org
Tacoma Concert Band: “Let it Snow - A Holiday Celebration”
7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $18-$36, discounts for students, seniors and military. 253-591-5894. tacomaconcertband.org
Dec. 15-16, Dec. 18-19
The Christmas Revels
2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and Dec. 19. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $12-$36. 253-756-1804. www.pugetsoundrevels.org
Dec. 15, Dec. 16, Dec. 20-Dec. 23
Tacoma City Ballet: “The Nutcracker and the Tale of the Hard Nut”
With Sugar Plum Tea at 1 p.m. Dec. 15, Dec. 16, Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. Performances at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 16.; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and Dec. 21; and 2 p.m. Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 315 Pete von Reichbauer Way S. $25 and up. 253-835-7010. www.fwpaec.org
Dec. 17
Auburn Symphony Orchestra: “Rockin’ Christmas Eve”
Featuring electric violin, guest vocalist and film scores. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Auburn Performing Arts Center, 702 Fourth St. NE, Auburn. $10-$37. 253-887-7777, auburnsymphony.org
Dec. 18
The Irish Tenors
With Anthony Kearns, Finbar Wright and Ronan Tynan. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. theirishtenorsmusic.com
John Legend
8 p.m. Dec. 18. WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. South, Seattle. $60.50-$150.50 Ticketmaster
Dec. 21
Northwest Sinfonietta: “Bach in the Ballroom”
Featuring Jonathan Oddie, harpsichord; Denise Dillenbeck, violin; and Darrin Thaves, flute. 4 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Courthouse Square Ballroom, 1102 A St., Tacoma. $10-$40. www.nwsinfonietta.org
Dec. 21-22
Erwilian: Annual Holiday Concerts
7 p.m. Dec. 21 and Dec. 22. New Hope Presbyterian Church, 19800 108th Ave. SE, Kent. $20 erwilian.com/events
Dec. 22
An Inspirational Christmas with Elvis
Elvis impersonator Danny Vernon. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. Adult, $25; student or senior, $22. 253-931-3043
