Fun things to do in the South Sound this week

Friday (Dec. 14)
Symphony Tacoma to present Handel’s ‘Messiah’
Symphony Tacoma will present the well-known choral work, Handel’s “Messiah, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Charles Borreomo, 7112 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Tickets are $30-$48 and available at 253-272-7264 or online at tacomaartslife.org
Celebrate Scandinavian heritage at St. Lucia Festival
With a nod to Gig Harbor’s Scandinavian heritage, Light Up the Night: the 5th Annual St. Lucia Festival will take over the Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. There will be crafts, games and traditional food. Visitors also can delve into Scandinavian culture. The festival will be 5-6:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is $3 and free for museum members. More information is available at harborhistorymuseum.org/events
Sunday
Bonsai Solstice offers illuminated collection
Bundle up and head outdoors for the annual A Bonsai Solstice at the Pacific Bonsai Museum, 2515 S. 336th St., Federal Way. Holiday lights will illuminate the bonsai for the only time the collection is open at night. Bring a flashlight to explore and enjoy a hot drink along with live music. A pop-up market will sell nature and bonsai-themed gifts. Hours are 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Go to pacificbonsaimuseum.org/event/5th-annual-a-bonsai-solstice for more information.
Magical Strings to present 40th annual Celtic Yuletide Concert
The Magical Strings, three generations of the Boulding family, will bring together the sound of harps, dulcimer and Celtic music for the 40th Annual Tacoma Celtic Yuletide Concert. Joining them will the Tara Academy Irish Dancers, Canadian artist Jocelyn Pettit and Dublin guitarist Colm MacCarthaigh. It will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Urban Grace, 902 Market St., Tacoma. Tickets are $12-$32. Call 253-857-3716 or go online at magicalstrings.com/YT_2018.htm for more information.
Saturday — Dec. 19
Christmas Revels bring English village to life
A musical and theatrical celebration of the winter solstice, the Christmas Revels bring to the stage singing, dancing and storytelling set in an English village where fairies, hobgoblins and brownies are part of everyday life. Players include adult and children’s choruses, along with the Seattle Brass Ensemble, in a concoction of folk tradition and high art. Performances are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 at the Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Tickets are $12-$36. Call 253-756-1804 or go online to pugetsoundrevels.org for tickets.
Saturday — Dec. 23
Tacoma City Ballet features ‘The Nutcracker’ and more
The Tacoma City Ballet will once again bring “The Nutcracker and the Tale of the Hard Nut” to the stage. It tells the story in its entirety along with “The Tale of the Hard Nut” presented alongside the traditional “Nutcracker.” The run opens this weekend at the Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 315 Pete von Reichbauer Way S. Showtimes are 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with the Sugar Plum Tea at 1 p.m.; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20 and Dec. 21; and 2 p.m. Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 also with the Sugar Plum Tea. Tickets start at $25 and are available at fwpaec.org
Saturday — Sunday
Dance Theatre Northwest offers ‘The Nutcracker’ in Tacoma
Dance Theatre Northwest’s “The Nutcracker” will be performed Saturday and Sunday at Mount Tahoma High School, 4634 S. 74th St., Tacoma. The classical bedtime story, staged to Tchaikovsky’s classical score, is filled with Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Cavalier and other characters. Showtimes are 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $11-$26 and are available online at dtnw.org
Saturday
Raanan Hershberg brings comedy show to Tacoma
The Raanan Hershberg’s Super Jewy Christmas Special will offer a night of holiday shenanigans Saturday at Shakabrah Java, 2618 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Hershberg was a finalist on “StandUp NBC” and at the Laughing Skull Festival in Atlanta. His latest solo show, “Off the Grid,” recently premiered at the New York International Fringe Festival. He will be joined by Tacoma and Seattle-based comedians Casey McClain, Alyssa Yeoman and Jess Everett. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $10 at the door or $5 online; raananhershberg.com
