Fun things to do this week

Friday (Dec. 21) — Jan. 1
Model Train Festival will roll through Historical Museum
The 23rd Annual Model Train Festival will take over the Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma, starting Friday (Dec. 21) and continuing through Jan. 1. It’s designed for railroad buffs, model train enthusiasts and anyone interested in model train displays. New this year is the “Drive the Freight Train” simulator. This weekend — Friday-Sunday — will include free photos with Santa. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Admission is $14 adults, $11 seniors, students and military with ID, free for kids 5 and younger and $40 for a family of two adults and four children. For more information, go to modeltrainfestival.org
Saturday
A cappella sextet Take 6 will perform at the Pantages
The Grammy Award-winning a cappella sextet Take 6 has performed with Ella Fitzgerald, Stevie Wonder, Al Jarreau, Queen Latifa and others, as well as on movie soundtracks. Their “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $19, $42, $57, $72 and available by phone at 253-591-5890 and online at tacomaartslive.org
Friday (Dec. 21)
Northwest Sinfonietta to present Baroque evening
To celebrate the holiday season, Northwest Sinfonietta is bringing “Bach in the Ballroom” to Tacoma for concerts at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Friday. It will feature a mostly Baroque evening with Bach’s fifth Brandenburg Concerto and spotlight co-concertmaster Denise Dillenbeck and principal flutist Darrin Thaves. Closing the evening will be Tachaikovsky’s “Serenade for Stings.” The performances will be at the Courthouse Square Ballroom, 1102 A St., Tacoma. Tickets are $10-$40 and available online at nwsinfonietta.org
Monday
Get in costume for the Jingle Bell Run at Wright Park
The annual Jingle Bell Run gives runners the chance to get creative and don their best holiday costumes to compete in two family-fun contests at Wright Park, 501 S. I St., Tacoma. The three-mile run/walks will be at 10 a.m. and noon with each race having its own costume contest. Strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome. Registration is $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the race. Go to metroparkstacoma.org/jingle to sign up.
Thursday
Nate Jackson returns to Tacoma for “Super Funny Comedy Show”
Tacoma’s Nate Jackson is returning to host the “Super Funny Comedy Show” at 8 p.m. Thursday at Keys on Main, 1003 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Jackson has appeared on HBO’s “All Def Comedy Jam,” MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” Comedy Central’s “Hart of the City” and “Tosh.0.” Also appearing Thursday will James “JayMac” McCowan and Lance Edwards. Tickets are $15 general admission, $25 VIP and available at superfunnytacoma.brownpapertickets.com
Friday (Dec. 21) — Saturday
Carlos Mencia bringing his political takes to Tacoma Comedy Club
Plying his trade as a for more than 25 years, Carlos Mencia brings his life experiences to his comedy, focusing on the political issues of race, culture, criminal justice and social class. The host of Comedy Central’s “Mind of Mencia,” he’s also appeared on TV series and appeared with Freddy Soto and Pablo Francisco on “The Three Amigos” tour. He will make a stop at the Tacoma Comedy Club, 933 Market St., Tacoma. Shows are 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $25 and available online at tacomacomedyclub.com
Sunday
Blues Vespers to present free holiday show
The holiday version of the Blues Vespers is coming to Alma Mater, 1322 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, with “The Night Before the Night Before Christmas” show. It will feature Sound and Fury, a shoegaze band; and Little Blue and the Bluenotes, plus a reflection by the Rev. Dave Brown. The show at 5 p.m. Sunday is free. Donations accepted for the musicians.
Friday (Dec. 21) — Saturday
A night under the lights at the Winter Golf Glow
Golfers looking to add to their golfing fun can check out the Winter Golf Glow at Meadow Park Golf Course, 7108 Lakewood Drive W., Tacoma. Come out after dark and play the Williams Nine Hole Course lit up with glow lights. Get warmed up on the heated and lighted driving range and then head out for a round of nine. Tickets are $25 and include an LED golf ball and a glow necklace. It will be 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus Dec. 28-29. Go to metroparkstacoma.org/golf-glow-party for more information.
