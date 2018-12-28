Fun things to do in the South Sound this week

Saturday —Sunday
Animals to get special treats at Northwest Trek
It may be winter but there’s still a lot happening at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Drive E. in Eatonville. Come check out all the animals play with treats and enrichments and take a guided tram tour to see elk and bison keeping warm at this weekend’s Winter Wildland. It’s a great family outing with activities and lots to learn. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $7.95-$23. Call or go online for more information; 360-832-6117 nwtrek.org/event/wildland
Monday
Activities galore for New Year’s Eve
It’s time to celebrate the coming of 2019 and here’s what’s happening around town:
For all ages:
The Grand Cinema is hosting “Thank U, Next” open house New Year’s Eve celebration. The theater will be open, including all four screens, for gaming, karaoke, short films, a photo booth and more. The evening includes a midnight toast. The fun begins at 9 p.m. Admission is $15 and $5 for 12 and younger. tinyurl.com/yc7o2ud9
The City of Tacoma and Downtown On the Go’s ReLive New Year’s Eve Celebration will take over Tollefson Plaza in downtown Tacoma. The free all-ages party, starting at 6 p.m., will feature live music all night with all-Tacoma bands, performers, visual artists and food trucks. There will also be a beer garden for the over-21 crowd. tinyurl.com/relivenye
Head out to Tiffany’s Roller Skating, 1113 N. Meridian, Puyallup, for its New Year’s Eve Skating Bash. Starting at 7:30 p.m., there will be glow lights and disco lights going all night with a big balloon drop at midnight. Admission — $15 — includes skating and party favors. Parent chaperones are not charged to enter if not skating. tinyurl.com/y73qn76p.
Tacoma’s Rollin’ 253, 2101 Mildred St. W, Fircrest, is hosting its New Year’s Eve Kids Night Out, a camp-style party. Kids can enjoy crafts, games, sports and other activities with experienced camp counselors. The overnight affair begins at 9 p.m. Admission is $60 per child or $100 for two. rollin253.com
For the adult crowd:
Enjoy a night of diverse local music at New Year’s Eve with Booboolala, Power Laces, Decent at Best and Haiku Poetics and Torbjørn. Hosted by The Warehouse and others, the event is the new Alma Mater, 1322 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. It begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25. tinyurl.com/y986zuz8
The Emerald Queen Casino will be bringing in the New Year with its free concert featuring Foghat. Also taking the stage will be Petty Fever. Head out at 3 p.m. to get your free admission bracelet for the 8 p.m. show. Get more details at emeraldqueen.com/foghat.
Step back in time for the ‘80s Hair Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Dr. Crüe and Fallen Angel at Louie G’s Pizza, 5219 Pacific Highway E., Fife. It’s a night of ‘80s tributes starting at 6 p.m. $30 a person includes dinner, show and champagne; $15 per person, entry after 8:30 p.m., includes show and champagne toast. tinyurl.com/y9uas9xb
New Year’s Eve with Down North & The Gritty City Sirens starts at 9 p.m. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. $20 advance, $25 door. 253-572-2821.
Through Jan. 6
Holiday lights shows still on
There’s still time to take in the holiday lights at these two local displays.
Zoolights will continue through Jan. 6. The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma, is all aglow. Hours are 5-9 p.m. daily. Admission is $10-$12; go to pdza.org/event/zoolights.
Fantasy Lights is open through Tuesday. The drive-through display lights up Spanaway Lake Park, 14905 Bresemann Blvd. S. Hours are 5:30-9 p.m. daily. Admission is $7 per vehicle at the gate.
Thursday — Jan. 5
Barbolak brings her ‘Trailer Nasty Tour’ to T-town
She broke through in the comedy world with a Top 10 finish on 2018’s “America’s Got Talent.” Vicki Barbolak’s Trailer Nasty Tour highlights her life as a mom and love of the Southern California trailer park lifestyle. She will be appearing at the Tacoma Comedy Club, 933 Market St., Tacoma, for three nights — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 4-5. Tickets are $15 and available online at tacomacomedyclub.com
Tuesday
Polar Bear Plunge set for New Year’s Day
Kick off the New Year with a splash at the annual Polar Bear Plunge at Point Defiance Marina, 5912 N. Waterfront Drive, Tacoma. Take the daring plunge into the invigorating water of Puget Sound, then warm up in heating tents with hot drinks and treats. The free events has two plunges — 11:30 a.m. cub plunge for youth younger than 10 followed at noon by the adults and family plunge. You can purchase a commemorative T-shirt for $5 while supplies last. To learn more go to metroparkstacoma.org/calendar?id=3197
