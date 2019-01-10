SOUTH SOUND SCENE

Jan. 11-Feb. 3
“Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits” presented by Lakewood Playhouse.
Broadway’s greatest shows turned silly. Jan. 11-Feb. 3. Showtimes: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays 2 p.m. Sundays. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Pay-what-you-can Jan. 17, Actor’s benefit pay-what-you-can Jan. 24. ($5 minimum). 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
Jan. 11-25
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
New Muses presents “Hamlet”
New production. 8 p.m. Jan. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26. 2 p.m. Jan. 13, 20. Dukesbay Theater, 508 Sixth Ave. #10, Tacoma. $15. 253-254-5530 NewMuses.com
Jan. 12
Lewis Black
8 p.m. Jan. 12. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. 253-591-5894 tacomaartslive.org
Portland Cello Project: Radiohead’s OK Computer
Ensemble of cellos, some element of winds, full rhythm section of drums and bass, and guest vocalists. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Tickets: $29, $39, $49 253-591-5894 tacomaartslive.org
Jan. 13
Mini Maestros: The Great String Thing-a-Machine
With Symphony Tacoma String Quintet. 2:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Schneebeck Concert Hall, University of Puget Sound, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $7-$10. symphonytacoma.org/family-concerts
Film Focus: “Quest”
An intimate documentary that captures ten years in the life of a family living in North Philadelphia. 3 p.m. Jan. 13. Theater on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. $7 253-591-5894 tacomaartslive.org.
Jazz LIVE at Marine View featuring A Tribute to Jobim
Seven musicians and vocalists are collaborating to present a tribute to Jobim; Adriana Giordano, Marina Albero, Dean Schmidt, Jeff Busch, Darian Asplund, Jacqueline Tabor and Chava Mirel. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 13. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Admission free to all ages. 253-229-9206 marineviewpc.org
Jan. 15
“The Wizard of Oz”
7:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets: $55, $75, $99, $139 253-591-5890 tacomaartslive.org
Jan. 17
Willamette University Chamber Choir and Willamette Singers
Will also feature the choirs from Spanaway Lake High School, Tumwater High School and Timberline High School. 10:30 a.m. Jan. 17. Spanaway Lake High School, 1305 168th ST. E., Spanaway. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia.
“Dance With Death” presented by The Experts in Mystery Entertainment
A night of intrigue, deception, and food in this comedic thriller. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17. The Old Spaghetti Factory, 1250 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. $60. 888-643-2583 tinyurl.com/dancewithdeath
Jan. 17-18
“Sweeney Todd” presented by Lincoln High School.
7 p.m. Jan. 17-18. Lincoln High School, 701 S 37th St., Tacoma. $10 for General Admision and $5 for Students with Student ID (ASB) 253-571-6764
Jan. 18
REO Speedwagon
8:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $45-$120. Ticketmaster
Wyatt Smith and Natalie Ham
Wyatt Smith, organist, and Natalie Ham, flautist, play music of Craig Phillips, Dan Locklair, Jan.Bender, Camille Saint-Saens, and Theodore Dubois. 12:10-1 p.m. Jan. 18. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N K St, Tacoma. donation 253-383-1583 christchurchtacoma.org
Jan. 19
Tacoma Art Museum’s Benaroya Wing Opening Celebration
Showcases the Rebecca and Jack Benaroya Collection. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 19. Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-4258, tacomaartmuseum.org.
Jan. 20
21st Sounds of Brass Concert
With guest artist Duane Hulbert, Juliard-trained pianist and teacher. 2 p.m. Jan. 20. Tacoma Community College, 6501 S. 19th St., Tacoma. Free with donations excepted. 253-759-9511 brassunlimited.org
Across the Great Divide
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Band, two American roots groups join in an evening of their own songs and a special tribute to “Music from Big Pink” and “The Band.” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $29 and $49 253-591-5894 tacomaartslive.org
Jan. 23-Feb. 2
“Dear Evan Hansen” National Tour
Evan Hansen is about to get everything he’s ever wanted: the girl of his dreams, the perfect family he’s always longed for and a chance to finally fit in. He just has to hope that his chance to connect isn’t blown by the secrets he has to conceal. Jan. 23-Feb. 2 . The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $45-$125 stgpresents.org
Jan. 25-Feb. 10
“A Doll’s House” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
By playwright George Bernard Shaw. Jan. 25-Feb. 10. Showtimes 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays 2 p.m. Sundays. . Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. Adults $25, Student/Senior/Military $23, Children 12 and under $20. 253-272-2281 .tacomalittletheatre.com
Feb. 3
Tacoma Opera: “The Rape of Lucretia”
“The Rape of Lucretia.” 2 p.m. Feb. 3. Theater on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $26-$56 plus fees. 253-627-7789, www.tacomaopera.com
Feb. 8 and Feb. 10
Tacoma Opera: “The Rape of Lucretia”
“The Rape of Lucretia.” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8. and 2 p.m. Feb. 10. Theater on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $26-$56 plus fees. 253-627-7789, www.tacomaopera.com
Feb. 9
Second City Chamber Series: “Nordic Lights”
Featuring Svend Ronning on violin and Lisa Bergman on piano. 4 p.m. Feb. 9.. $25; $23 seniors and military; free ages 18 and under. 253-572-8863, scchamberseries.org
Feb. 22
Kris Kristofferson
8 p.m. Feb. 22. Singer-songwriter, actor, writer and now octogenarian. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $41-$61 stgpresents.org
Feb. 23
Symphony Tacoma: “Beyond the Silk Road”
Featuring tablaist Sandeep Das. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $24-$85. symphonytacoma.org
Feb. 24
Mini Maestros: Brass Ahoy! Shiver Me Timbres
With Symphony Tacoma Brass Quintet 2:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Schneebeck Concert Hall, University of Puget Sound, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $7-$10. symphonytacoma.org/family-concerts
March 23
Symphony Tacoma: Rainier Sunrise
Featuring Svend Rønning, violin; and Thane Lewis, viola. 7:30 p.m. March 23. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $24-$85. symphonytacoma.org
March 24
Mini Maestros: Around the World in 80 Drums
With Symphony Tacoma Percussion Quartet. 2:30 p.m.March 24.. Schneebeck Concert Hall, University of Puget Sound, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $7-$10. symphonytacoma.org/family-concerts
April 7
Tacoma Opera: “The Elixir of Love”
“The Elixir of Love.” 2 p.m. April 7. Theater on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $26-$56 plus fees. 253-627-7789, www.tacomaopera.com
April 12 and April 14
Tacoma Opera: “The Elixir of Love”
7:30 p.m. April 12 and 2 p.m. April 14. Federal Way Performing Arts Center, 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $26-$81 plus fees. 253-835-7010, www.tacomaopera.com
April 20
Symphony Tacoma: “Saxophone Fusion”
Featuring saxophonist James Carter. 7:30 p.m. April 20. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $24-$85. symphonytacoma.org
April 28
Second City Chamber Series: “Paris & Vienna”
4 p.m. April 28. Featuring Delft Piano Trio and Friends. First Lutheran Church, 524 S. I St., Tacoma. $25; $23 seniors and military; free ages 18 and under. 253-572-8863, scchamberseries.org
May 5
Mini Maestros: Peter and the Wolf
With Symphony Tacoma full orchestra 2:30 p.m. May 5. Schneebeck Concert Hall, University of Puget Sound, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $7-$10. symphonytacoma.org/family-concerts
May 11
Symphony Tacoma: “Ode to Joy”
Featuring Symphony Tacoma Voices. 7:30 p.m. May 11. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $24-$85. symphonytacoma.org
Join the scene
Do you have an arts listing? Email Mary Anderson at mary.anderson@thenewstribune.com for how to submit it.
Comments