Fun things to do in the South Sound this week

Sunday
Baroque flute and lute highlight music festival
Featuring the talents of John Lenti and Jeffrey Cohan, the Salish Sea Early Music Festival: Baroque Flute and Lute concert kicks off the season. Music from the times of Louis XIV will highlight the 7 p.m. concert Sunday. Come out to St. Luke’s Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma. There is a suggested donation of $15, $20, $25. Go to salishseafestival.org/tacoma to learn more and view upcoming concerts.
Friday (Feb. 1)
‘Sing for Joy’ event playing at Tacoma church
Symphony Tacoma Voices: Sing for Joy presents sad and happy, joyful and tragic, hopeful and inspirational music of oppressed people across the world. Beginning with Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, which paints various stories of the human experience, the concert will feature guest vocalist Stephanie Anne Johnson. The second half of the program features songs of African American traditions. The 7:30 p.m. Friday concert is at Mason United Methodist Church, 2710 N. Madison St., Tacoma. Tickets are $25 and you can get yours by calling or online; 253-272-7264 tacomaartslive.org
Saturday
Ukulele virtuoso Shimabukuro plays the Pantages
From his early days in Hawaii to collaborations with Alan Parson and a PBS documentary about his life, Jake Shimabukuro is known as a virtuoso and iconic ukelele rock star. His new studio album “The Greatest Day” features some of his most imaginative playing. He is returning to the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma, by popular demand for a 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday. Tickets are $29, $49, $69, $85 and are available by phone or online; 253-591-5894 tacomaartslive.org
Friday (Feb. 1), Sunday, Feb. 8 and 10
Tacoma Opera produces ‘The Rape of Lucretia’
Written by Benjamin Britten, the opera “The Rape of Lucretia” takes the Roman story of Lucretia who died around 510 BC, whose rape by Sextus Tarquinius was the cause of a rebellion that overthrew the Roman monarchy. Britten transforms it into a morality tale of misguided hubris and human suffering. The Tacoma Opera will bring the production to Theater on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday (preview performance), 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and 2 p.m. Feb. 10. Tickets are $26 to $56 and available by phone or online; 253-591-5894 tacomaartslive.org
Friday (Feb. 1) — Saturday
Wine and chocolate in Enumclaw
Take a short ride to the Enumclaw Expo Center, 45224 28rth Ave. SE, for the annual Enumclaw Wine & Chocolate Festival. The two day affair — 4-10 p.m. Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday — will feature more than 25 wineries from around the state with up to 80 wines to taste, over a dozen chocolatiers and more than 60 gift and specialty vendors. Enjoy sipping wine, sampling chocolate while enjoying demonstration, music and entertainment. Tickets for this 21+ event are $30 for one day, $45 for two days and $10 for designated driver and are available at brownpapertickets.com/event/3818107
Friday (Feb. 1) — Feb. 24
‘The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber’ presented at Tacoma Musical Playhouse
Only allowed in community theaters, “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” is sure to delight lovers of his music and productions. With singers, dancers and an on satge 12-piece orchestra,music from “Cats,” “Evita,” “Christ Superstar,” “Phantom of the Opera” and others, the one of a kind production opens Friday and will continue through Feb. 25 at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $32, $29 senior, military and students, $22 children. Go to tmp.org to get yours.
Friday (Feb. 1) — Feb. 24
Music, comedy, murder at Centerstage
Filled with sliding bookcases, secret passageways, bizarre characters and mystery, Centerstage Theatre’s “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” opens Friday and will continue through Feb. 24. The audience, if they can stop laughing, will try to figure out whodunnit in this play. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the theater located at 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. Tickets are $29, $25 senior and military, $15 students, $12 youth. Go to centerstagetheatre.com for more information.
Saturday
Gig Harbor Art Walk a free way to explore waterfront
Stroll the historic waterfront and take in the works of local artists at the Gig Harbor Art Walk. With nine venues and locations to explore including the Harbor History Museum and art galleries, it’s a great way to explore the waterfront and art. It is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and is free. Go online to get a map of the locations; tinyurl.com/ybazampy
